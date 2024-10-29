Egypt: Govt Denies Cutting Down Trees At Orman Botanical Garden

The Cabinet Media Center has dismissed as groundless reports about cutting down rare trees at Orman Botanical Garden as part of its renovation plan.

In a statement Monday, the center said it contacted the Agriculture and Land Reclamation Ministry, which totally denied such reports, asserting that they are baseless and bare of truth.

The garden boasts a rare collection of trees, palm trees, and more than 1,200 species of plants, which are currently undergoing trimming operations without cutting down any of such collections, it added.

The center, meanwhile, urged all media outlets to seek accuracy and objectivity before publishing news, advising them to contact bodies concerned so as to avoid sparking confusion among the public.

The center also called for reporting any rumor or misinformation on WhatsApp numbers (01155508688 -01155508851) or email (rumors@idsc.net.eg).