Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer Awareness Should Be a Year-Round Commitment

In two days, the month of October will be gone; marking the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

However, as the month-long focus on pink ribbons and fundraising events comes to an end, the fight against breast cancer continues.

Breast cancer remains a public health concern affecting millions of women the world over. Breast cancer is a most common malignant tumour, and its global burden of disease has become one of the significant factors that endanger the health of women.

At least 2,3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 alone with around 670 000 deaths globally.

The burden is also high in Zimbabwe, where according to the National Cancer Registry's latest report, 8 percent of all the 7 173 cancer cases reported in the country were breast cancers.

Among black women, it is the second most common type after cervical cancer accounting for 13 percent of cancers among women.

However, most cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage as patients tend to delay seeking medical care mostly because they fear that cancer is a death sentence and some believe they can get better results from herbs and other non-medical forms of treatment.

This is a sign that many women lack access to the information that usually circulates as the world commemorates the month of breast cancer awareness.

It is also a sign that breast cancer awareness should not be confined to a single month. It should be a year-round commitment that requires sustained effort and education.

While October serves as a powerful platform to spotlight this disease, it is crucial to recognise that the fight against breast cancer is a continuous journey that extends far beyond a single calendar month.

It therefore, becomes important for all women, and men, to be aware of how their breasts normally look and feel. Any change, no matter how trivial it seems, deserves further evaluation by a healthcare professional.

Early detection, the key to survival

Early detection remains the cornerstone of breast cancer survival. Regular self-exams, clinical breast exams, and mammograms are essential tools for identifying potential abnormalities early on.

Encouraging women to prioritise these screenings throughout the year, empowers them to take control of their breasts health and increase their chances of a positive outcome.

Statistics show that the majority of people diagnosed with breast cancer in Zimbabwe, present with stage three and four breast cancer, when the cells have already spread and caused advanced disease which is difficult and expensive to treat.

Therefore, screening is important as it helps to detect cancer at stage one, before it has spread to the lymph nodes.

With mammography, it can even be picked up at stage zero.

Empowering women with knowledge

During this month of October, there were so many breast cancer fundraising activities where various organisations and individuals did what they could to help those affected by the disease.

But we have to remember that breast cancer awareness is not just about raising funds; it is also about arming women with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health.

Year round education initiatives can help dispel myths, address misconceptions and provide accurate information about risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options.

After all, prevention is always much better.

Support for survivors

Those who have undergone cancer treatment will tell you that it can be physically and emotionally taxing.

Survivors often face challenges such as fatigue, pain, and the psychological impact of the disease. Therefore, providing ongoing support to survivors is crucial for their well-being and recovery.

Ms Stella Bobo, a survivor who was diagnosed with stage three invasive ductal carcinoma in 2021 says she survived because of the support of her family and friends.

"Family plays a major role because you need an anchor when you are going through this. Friends and family really play a big role especially when other people have condemned you to death because of a cancer diagnosis.

"I was fortunate that my mother, sister, brothers and other relatives and friends were there. They stood by me and we fought cancer together. They helped financially, emotionally and physically. Even when I was contemplating giving up, I pulled through because they did not let me," she says.

Support also includes access to counselling services, support groups, and rehabilitation programmes.

By fostering a supportive community, survivors can navigate the challenges of their journey and embrace life after cancer.

A year-round commitment

While Breast Cancer Awareness month serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness, the fight against breast cancer requires a year-round commitment.

By continuing to educate, advocate and support, it is possible to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by this disease.

It therefore means that breast cancer awareness should remain a priority throughout the year, empowering women to take charge of their health and fostering hope for a future free from breast cancer.

A step towards positive outcomes

Globally, interventions towards breast cancer are already ongoing.

Through the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI), there is an objective to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2,5 percent per year, thereby averting 2,5 million breast cancer deaths globally between 2020 and 2040.

This can be done by providing public health education to improve awareness among women and their families of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

It will help them to understand the importance of early detection and treatment, meaning more women would consult medical practitioners when breast cancer is first suspected and before any cancer present is advanced.

"Public education needs to be combined with health worker education about the signs and symptoms of early breast cancer so that women are referred to diagnostic services when appropriate," the global health body says.

By keeping breast cancer awareness at the forefront, we can work towards a future where this disease is no longer a threat.

Let us make every day a day of awareness, education and action!