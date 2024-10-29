Zimbabwe: Govt to Ramp Up Rice Production

The Government is moving to enhance rice production this summer season amid intensifying efforts to reduce reliance on costly imports on the backdrop of escalating prices and burgeoning domestic consumption.

Zimbabwe is currently a net importer of rice -- spending approximately US$100 million each year on rice imports.

In an interview with The Herald, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the country was relying on imports for 98 percent of its rice consumption.

"Given this heavy dependence, we have incorporated rice production into our 2024/25 summer plan since it has become imperative to develop a comprehensive rice production system," said Prof Jiri.

By including rice in the summer plan, Government aims to establish a structured approach to boost production and improve food security while reducing reliance on imports.

"Our plan is to focus on enhancing local agricultural practices, investing in modern farming technologies and providing support to farmers," said Prof Jiri.

At the moment the country is only producing 2 000 tonnes of rice versus a total demand of 120 000 tonnes. This results in a substantial deficit of 118 000 tonnes.

"It is, therefore, crucial for the country to invest in rice production to meet the anticipated demand of 800 000 tonnes annually by 2030, which is necessary to ensure food and nutrition security," Prof Jiri observed.

The NERICA (New Rice for Africa) and K-Rice projects, which are being championed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa with technical assistance from Japanese experts, despite being in their early stages, are set to enhance rice production in various regions with focus particularly on improving yields and sustainability.

Prof Jiri underscored the need for local seed producers' involvement to ensure increased rice production that can meet national requirements.

"By focusing on developing high-quality, locally adapted seed varieties, we can empower farmers to achieve better yields and ensure sustainability in rice production," he said adding that efforts to get new genetics for rice and improve agronomy were underway.

Approximately 85 percent of the population relies on maize and traditional grains as their primary sources of sustenance, while the remaining 15 percent considers potatoes and rice as their staple foods. In recent years, rice has increasingly emerged as a viable alternative staple.

"It is essential to address the diverse consumption patterns within our food systems, as by recognising that different segments of the population have varying dietary preferences and nutritional needs we can develop effective agricultural and food policies," explained Prof Jiri.

Grain Mobilisation and Strategic Grain Reserve sub-committee member and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Dr Tafadzwa Musarara recently hinted at the significantly rising trend in rice consumption, which has surged by over 200 percent between 2015 and 2023 underscoring the need to grow rice as a staple food in the country.

"In response to this rising consumption, we are advocating for the adoption of commercial rice production in the medium-term tapping into the expanding market and reducing reliance on imports, thereby enhancing food security," said Dr Musarara.