Zimbabwe: Rider Nyamupfukudza Charms Kenyan Crowds

Kenya's leading news site, TV47 Digital, yesterday heaped praise on young Zimbabwean motocross rider Victor Nyamupfukudza for his outstanding performance at the just-ended 2024 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships in Marrakech, Morocco.

Nyamupfukudza was the darling of the crowd as he took their breath away with the way he handled his machine during the two-day continental Championships in which he emerged as the second-best rider in Africa in the 65cc Class. He was just like a ball of fire during the two days of racing in Marrakech on Saturday and Sunday.

The 65cc Class had a strong field of 20 riders from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, and the hosts Morocco.

Nyamupfukudza was Zimbabwe's sole representative at these prestigious continental motorcycling Championships.

And he caught the eye of many neutrals with his brilliant performance and among them were Kenya's leading digital news site, TV47 Digital, who were just blown away by the 10-year-old Zimbabwean rider.

Team Kenya celebrated three podium finishes across various categories, with strong performances in the MX50 and MX65 classes.

But it was the outstanding performance of Zimbabwean rider Nyamupfukudza that did not escape the attention of Kenya's TV47 Digital. They wrote in their online edition yesterday:

"Zimbabwe's Rising Star -- Zimbabwe's Victor Nyamupfukudza, aged 10, made a strong impression by clinching second place overall in the 65cc Class, just behind South African rider Chan Graven. "Nyamupfukudza's outstanding performance brought pride to Zimbabwe and made him a stand-out competitor in this prestigious continental event." Nyamupfukudza was accompanied to Morocco by his father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza, who was also utterly dumbfounded by his son's brilliant performance in Marrakech at the weekend.

Coming up against some of the best junior motocross racers from South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda in the 65cc Class, Victor showed no ghost of an inferiority complex as he first came fourth, in Heat One on Saturday.

He upped his game in Heat Two on Sunday in which he pushed South Africa's Ohan Graven to the finish line to come home in a close second-place finish. In this Heat, Victor went bumper to bumper with the South African rider in what was described as one of the best races of the day. And it left Victor's father, Simbarashe, shaking and scratching his head after watching his son putting up a brilliant performance. His fearless 10-year-old boy is taking the world of motocross by storm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daredevil Victor Nyamupfukudza may only be 10, but he's already blazing a trail in the dangerous sport.

"He did extremely well, he holeshot the last race and was leading but he then made a mistake and fell in the 2nd last lap.

"He has never ridden like that ever, he gave his all, if it wasn't for the fall, we (Zimbabwe) could have come 3rd overall in the team standings... he conquered Africa. "You need to go and get some experience toward these Championships and see if you truly are in the zone or have the ability and skill-set to compete at that level, so I encourage him to go for it. "He rode exceptionally well and he is now looking forward to a good summer of racing during the Zimbabwe Summer Series back home in Zimbabwe in December," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said from Marrakech on Sunday at the close of the Championships.

The two-day MXOAN event brought together over 200 riders from 10 African nations, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Uganda. Known as the motocross equivalent of the Africa Cup of Nations in football, the event showcased intense competition across multiple classes, further cementing the continent's passion for motocross.

In Marrakech, South Africa, as expected, dominated with 586 points, followed by Uganda with 479 points, while the hosts Morocco secured third with 447 points. Perennial winners South Africa retained the overall team title they won at home in Cape Town in August last year. Zimbabwe were forced to settle for second place mainly through Victor's exploits on the track, as he helped the 50cc Class team to win a bronze medal at these Championships in Cape Town. He has since graduated to race in the 65cc Class.