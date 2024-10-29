Zimbabwe: Zimpapers, Sunny Yi Feng Unite for Cancer Power Walk

LEADING tile manufacturer, Sunny Yi Feng, has teamed up with the country's largest media group, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) for the third consecutive year to support the annual Cancer Power Walk.

This event is set to take place at Old Hararians Sports Club this Saturday, and participants from across the world are still welcome to come join hands in the fight against cancer, through research and patient care.

In a statement yesterday, Sunny Yi Feng pledged to continue supporting the cancer power walk. "Sunny Yi Feng has participated in the Cancer Power Walk for the third time in a row now and every time the experience has always been new and feels exciting," reads part of the statement.

"The fact that we always have testimonies from cancer survivors gives us motivation to continuously sponsor this Power Walk.

"Participation in the Cancer Power Walk to us is like selling any one of our products in the sense that we have information about cancer that the public needs to know and we are adopting different ways of making this information get to the general public. The information will get to people and they will use it in their daily lives, hence reducing the impact of cancer."

In this year's edition, the Chinese-owned company said it will be exhibiting and giving people a chance to have a physical appreciation of its products. Some of Sunny Yi Feng's employees will also participate in the various programmes lined up at the event.

Sunny Yi Feng Tiles Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd is a Chinese company that produces ceramics and porcelain products from its base in Norton. It was established in May 2018.

It produces an estimated 35 000 square metres of tiles per day.