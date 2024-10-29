Zimbabwe: Midlands Gets Four Ambulances

Another four state-of-the-art ambulances have been commissioned by Government in Midlands and they will be allocated to hospitals in Gweru, Mberengwa, Chirumhanzu, and Shurugwi districts, ensuring swift transportation of patients to medical facilities and minimising treatment delays.

This initiative demonstrates the Government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in the Midlands as the ambulances will also provide life-saving interventions, like CPR, stabilising injuries and administering medications and saving lives in the process.

Addressing officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other Government officials during the commissioning of the ambulances recently, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube said the ambulances would go a long way to upgrade in the health delivery system in the province.

"I am delighted to officiate on this auspicious occasion of commissioning four ambulances procured by the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, as we journey towards attainment of health for all by 2025.

"As you may recall, I previously commissioned five ambulances last year, which have improved the Midlands Province's capacity to safely refer patients," he said.

Minister Ncube said accordingly, the fleet of four ambulances demonstrated President Mnangagwa's commitment to modernise health service delivery as the country moved towards the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society earlier than 2030.

He said the ambulances were equipped with state-of-the-art emergency equipment that made them mobile theatres, wherein various medical procedures can be performed while the patient is in transit.

"I call upon the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as well as all Government agencies, to safeguard Government equipment, vehicles, properties, and other assets, as they are the engines of effective and efficient service delivery," said Minister Ncube.

He said after undertaking an extensive tour of hospitals and clinics across the province to monitor health service delivery in line with the mandate of steering the entire Government machinery, President Mnangagwa swiftly responded to requests through several lifesaving interventions.

"These include availing a critical X-Ray machine at Zvishavane District Hospital, health equipment, including BP machines, service vehicles to district hospitals, establishment of Gokwe North Nursing School, staffing critical posts in hospitals and clinics in the province, including doctors, nurses, and other critical health professionals, schedules of doctors' visit to clinics like Chikwingwizha and the provision of two health staff buses, one each for Gweru and Kwekwe District Hospitals," he said.

Minister Ncube said despite the negative impact of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States President Mnangagwa, is revamping the health sector through mobilisation of local resources towards acquisition of ambulances, CT Scans, MRI Machines, X-Ray Machines, BP machines, medication, and provision of Devolution-funded health infrastructure.

"Allow me to further appreciate our nation's Health Ambassador, Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A Mnangagwa, for her sterling efforts in championing quality health service delivery to marginalised communities.

"The First Lady's health programmes, such as free cancer screening, eye diagnosis and treatment, food and nutrition security, among others, complement Government efforts to align its National Vision with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 to achieve universal health coverage and equitable access to quality and improved health care services for all," he said.