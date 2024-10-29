Ethiopia: Reconciling Civic Nationalism and Ethnocentrism Needs Due Commitment

In Ethiopia, the contradiction between civic nationalism and ethnocentrism reflects the broader challenge of reconciling a deeply diverse society with the need for a unified state. While civic nationalism aims to create an inclusive, stable political environment, ethnocentrism threatens this by fostering division and competition among ethnic groups. Finding a balance between these two approaches remains a critical issue for Ethiopia's long-term stability and development.

Notwithstanding the contradictions between territorial ethnic federalism and civic nationalism, there is also a complex difference between factions in the same armed groups and political entities. It would be enough to mention the differences and rivalry in TPLF the OLF.

A complex combination of personal interest to grab power and lack of solid strategy among the armed groups in Amhara region and Oromia explain why these groups are having it difficult to engage in a peaceful dialogue with the government.

Those Ethiopians in the diaspora who never get into war but trigger ethnic conflicts and finance them never care about the plight of children and their mothers who suffer from their actions but fabricate misinformation that is far from the reality on the ground.

As long as the demands of various ethnic groups for socio-economic development is answered as long as they are represented in the political order in the country, there should not be any contradiction between civil nationalism and ethnic self-assertion. The fundamental question is what is the interest of the people of Ethiopia and how do they hope to fulfill these needs and interests? There is far greater difference between elitist political conspiracy to gain power by the gun and the genuine desire of the people of Ethiopia which the government needs to address.

We are in a situation in which ethnocentric armed groups are looting public property and abducting innocent citizens in demand for ransom, a barbaric action which has nothing to do with liberation, democracy and self-determination. The wars in Amhara and Oromia regions in the name of "struggle for survival and inclusion in government structure without vote is now serving as an inlet for foreign powers to meddle in the affairs of the country.

Commercializing on the agony of the people of Ethiopia cannot go on unabated because citizens have every natural right to live in peace and stability. Ethiopia has more than 100 political parties who have so far done nothing for the people of Ethiopia except complaining and coming up with emotionally charged and unworkable press releases. Some so called politicians and political groupings are already busy trying to fish in troubled waters.

Apart from Ethiopia, ethnocentrism is already taking roots and spreading its tentacles across Africa serving as a tool for triggering conflicts among African countries. This has created a breeding ground for the resurgence of terrorist groups, seas pirates and arms dealers and traffickers. Ethiopia is already busy singlehandedly fighting these forces in Somalia. This seems to create a favorable condition for armed groups who try to destabilize the country from within.

Emotionally charged hatred, bad languages, wrong profiling of the leadership of the country will never add up to resolving the challenges that this country is facing. National dialogue is he only viable alternative to finding solutions for the outstanding challenges of the country.

Is it possible to reconcile civil nationalism and ethnocentrism in Ethiopia? The writer of this article believes that it is possible but how?

Reconciling civic nationalism and ethnocentrism in Ethiopia requires a strategic balance between promoting national unities while respecting ethnic diversity. Here are several approaches to help achieve that balance:

As stated above, civic nationalism focuses on the idea of a shared national identity that transcends ethnic divisions. To reconcile this with ethnocentrism, Ethiopia can promote cultural diversity within the framework of a unified state. This means encouraging an inclusive narrative that values the contribution of each ethnic group while fostering a sense of belonging to the Ethiopian nation as a whole. National symbols, holidays, and public messaging can emphasize unity in diversity.

Ethiopia's ethnic federalism system, which grants power to ethnically defined regions, often fosters ethnocentric tendencies. Reforming this system to maintain basic human rights without emphasizing ethnicity would help. Moving towards a model where regional governance is based on geographic, economic, or administrative considerations, rather than ethnic lines, could reduce ethnic tensions while maintaining self-governance.

Ethnocentrism often stems from perceptions of unequal access to resources. Ensuring fair distribution of resources, development projects, and opportunities across regions and ethnic groups can help mitigate feelings of exclusion or marginalization. Government policies should prioritize development that benefits all regions, particularly those that have historically been underserved.

Democratic institutions can act as neutral mediators between ethnic groups, ensuring that political representation is based on citizenship and democratic principles rather than ethnic loyalty.