Ethiopia Pushes for Animal Welfare to Foster Healthier Communities

-Strengthening policies, raising awareness, and advancing infrastructure are essential steps to improving animal welfare, which contributes to building healthier communities and sustainable economic development, the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) announced.

The MoA hosted an event under the theme "Investing in Animal Welfare for Human Wellbeing and Economic Prosperity", with the global tagline "The World is Their Home Too." The event brought together government and non-governmental stakeholders to address the role of animal welfare in public health, food security, and economic progress.

Wubshet Zewdie (DVM), Animal Health Lead Executive Officer at the MoA, emphasized that animal welfare is not merely about kindness but is fundamental to creating sustainable communities. "Animals play a pivotal role in our society and economy, directly impacting food security, public health, and economic development," Wubshet noted.

He highlighted that Ethiopia's ongoing efforts align with the Yelemat Tirufat initiative, focusing on increasing livestock production, reducing imports, and boosting exports. "Livestock health is critical to transforming our economy, ensuring food systems, and preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases," Wubshet added.

Ethiopia has made notable progress by aligning its national animal health strategies with global standards, enhancing disease control systems, and securing the livelihoods of millions dependent on livestock. The MoA continues to collaborate with government entities and international partners to strengthen animal welfare regulations and disease prevention efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Brooke Ethiopia's Country Director, Yohannes Kassim, underscored the importance of improving the lives of working animals and the communities that rely on them. "We focus on transforming equid welfare, building sustainable animal health systems, and advocating for lasting change," Yohannes said.

Brooke Ethiopia has partnered with veterinary teaching institutions like Jimma, Hawassa, and Bahir Dar universities to develop capacity among veterinary graduates and foster empathy for animals. The organization plans to expand collaborations to other universities, promoting responsible behavior toward animals across Ethiopia.

"Animal welfare reflects our humanity. It is not just a moral duty but an essential part of a just society. Animals provide companionship, support, and play crucial roles in many livelihoods," Yohannes remarked, reiterating the importance of effective policies for safeguarding animal welfare.

The event underscored that improving animal welfare requires multisectoral collaboration across ministries, states, local communities, and the private sector, ensuring that animal health is prioritized as part of Ethiopia's sustainable development goals.