East Africa: Reasserting Ethiopia's Bid to Host Afcon 2029

The fact that Ethiopia has made a serious and official bid to host the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2029 implies that it is committed to fulfilling all the required preconditions and making them a success. It is great news for the millions of devout Ethiopian football fans and for those who want to see their country in the spotlight of not only the African community but also in the larger international arena.

Ethiopia is a founding member of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, and it has hosted the tournament twice in the past, once in 1962, and the second in 1976. It is now almost half a century since the country last hosted this prestigious continental showpiece. As one of the most prominent states of Africa and a founding member of CAF and the African Union as well as the seat of the AU Commission, one would expect it to host the AFCON's more than two times in more than thirty runs. Of course, to be able to host such events there are certain preconditions such as the necessary infrastructure, up-to-standard sporting facilities such as stadiums and training grounds with the necessary accessories, hotels and transportation amenities besides of course a real sense of peace and security in the country that bids for staging the tournament. In this sense not always was Ethiopia up to the highest standards even if its reputation as a wonderful venue for international conferences including the yearly AU heads of state and government summits may be intact.

The truth is that not all its sporting facilities were of the best types and FIFA and CAF are pretty exigent on these specific points. In the past, we have seen Egypt having the privilege of hosting the tournament multiple times because of its ever-ready sporting venues. Other countries such as Ethiopia did not have similar chances because of some conditions lacking. This time however it seems that the government is fully committed to meeting all the demands of the CAF and that is why the bid is serious and it has come from the mouth of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and has been endorsed by President Taye Atske Selassie.

Ethiopia is now in a position to prepare and stage the 37th edition of the event 'AFCON 2029'. This means that it has four years to finish all the outstanding conditions that CAF may be posing, such as finishing well with the preparation of all the venues and facilities in time and proving that there is the right socio-economic climate that facilitates the smooth success of the event.

Providing adequate transport facilities along with the up-to-standard hotels in all the venues is another requirement, and in this regard, the reputation of Ethiopian Airlines is more than a guarantee as it is a worldwide trademark in its own right and would accommodate all requests for transportation not only from outside to Ethiopia but also internally, following the potential demands of movements of expected large crowds of fans anxious to attend the matches.

Sport is one of the most significant social activities in this world today also because it has become a huge industry and an immense economic phenomenon. There are very big international companies that compete between themselves to sponsor huge international sporting events and contests. Sport is also having huge space among governments and countries because it easily attracts massive audiences and they can use it as a means of reaching billions of people across the world in no time and even advance their political and cultural objectives. Sport can promote the image of a country, a people and a government. It is indeed a massive force.

In the past, we have seen stiff competition to organize and host huge sporting events. Besides the traditionally strong countries or economies that have lots of experience in this respect, we are also experiencing many so-called 'emerging economies' fighting to be at the center of attention by hosting certain very important international events.

Today the major world sporting events are hence no longer a monopoly of a few countries. The economic gaps could be well filled by lavish sponsors. The success of these smaller countries in this regard is also due to the organization and execution of the competitions with little shortcomings.

Ethiopia is a country where many sports attract and fascinate citizens. Particularly football and athletics are among the most popular ones. Irrespective of the lack of shining results, football remains the most popular sport among Ethiopians and their passion is visible when there are football competitions anywhere in the world. People are amazed to see Ethiopia's stadiums are sold out whenever the national football team plays in any competition, That is also probably why Ethiopian football has attracted DS TV Channel from South Africa to come to Ethiopia and pay significant fees to air the local league matches. This is considered a major achievement for Ethiopia's football fans because this would stimulate the trade.

Ethiopia is one of the founders of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, in 1957 and had in the person of Yidnekatchew Tessema in the lead of this body for years. Besides, Ethiopia did manage to win the 3rd AFCON tournament in front of its fans and the then Emperor Haile Selassie amidst great enthusiasm. That was when Ethiopia showed the world how hot its fans were and how they appreciated the unprecedented success in the trade.

Ethiopia had the opportunity to shine on that occasion just as on other fronts such as diplomacy, history, cultural and archaeological discoveries etc. Unfortunately due to a variety of reasons our standard of football never grew to match the expectations of its fans. Many people especially in the sporting world say that Ethiopia had other priorities and has probably not given it the kind of attention football might have required. In the past years sport, especially football, has been so popular that many countries even tiny ones have given it extraordinary attention and focus to reach levels of excellence enough to challenge even traditionally strong footballing nations.

With Ethiopia's repeated triumphs in the athletics world, people have come to recognize it as a successful nation besides its huge reputation as a country of successful diplomacy, a rich history of Pan Africanism and its shining contribution in the fight against colonialism and injustice.

It is hence undeniable that sport is a very important social, economic, diplomatic and even political factor that is bound to have a huge influence on the image of a country. It contributes to the growth of tourism, trade, investment and even people-to-people ties. Countries which otherwise would hardly be spotted on the world map have managed to be huge powerhouses due to their athletes' brilliant exploits.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made the bid to host the 37th AFCON of 2029 to be held here in Ethiopia recognizing the importance of such an event to the country and its millions of eager fans. This could represent a huge paradigm shift in Ethiopia's policies towards sports in general and football in particular. Fans were very enthusiastic to learn this news. With the response being potentially positive, preparations could now be spearheaded with new enthusiasm and commitment. Ethiopian football would have the hope of a new revival as during the good old days of Yidnekatchew Tessema dubbed by many as the 'father of African football'.

Several stadiums are on the verge of completion and just a few days ago on the occasion of the CAF Congress carried out in Addis, the FIFA and CAF authorities have been toured around to inspect the progress at one of the most modern stadiums called Adey Ababa in the heart of Addis. It was Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who showed around the progress this stadium was undergoing and would definitely be ready for the AFCON 2029 along with several others which are in the final stages of completion trying to fulfill all CAF standards.

This event would definitely be a significant boost to Ethiopia's image as a successful country with dynamic economic development and progress. This would be a further stimulus for the economy to continue with the current trajectory and pace and dismiss all the negative rhetoric forwarded against Ethiopia. Forces that do not want Ethiopia to succeed may try to dismiss its efforts to assert certain reasonable and legitimate rights through diplomatic means and secure access to the Red Sea waters. They may also object to its legal sovereign rights to harness the water of the Nile by constructing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, GERD which by the way is also a huge expression and demonstration of sovereignty.

The hosting of AFCON 2029 will be a wonderful occasion for Ethiopia to showcase itself once again as the true champion of African advancement adding to its reputation as one of the founders of the African Union and the Confederation of African Football. It will once again have the opportunity to shine on the world skies and dismiss all negative narratives against it disseminated by certain forces which do not want to see its emergence as a likely powerhouse of African economy and diplomacy.

Ethiopia's long and historic role in its involvement and commitment in international circles particularly at the African level is known to be strong. The upcoming hosting of a reputed tournament that catches the attention of many millions of spectators and fans, will give further impetus to the name and fame of Ethiopia. Addis Ababa will have the wonderful occasion to showcase to the world how beautiful a city it is thanks to the ongoing renovation of the city under the Corridor Development Project and all the newly constructed resort areas across the country.

Definitely, there will be better days for Ethiopia despite all the challenges and obstacles that some may try to pose against it. Ethiopia will have another opportunity to reassert its high position as one of the leading nations on the continent in many respects. No wonder it's joining of the BRICS community is also another stimulus in its ride towards new frontiers in the world at large giving priority more to its national interests rather than being constrained by committing to partisan political or ideological divisions.

Ethiopia hosting the AFCON 2029 would have the golden opportunity to show to the world that it is a growing country in all aspects, a 'land of origin' and successful not only economically and socially but also diplomatically.

As the sport has been a huge locomotive of change and growth, governments are now giving it more attention than in the past. The sport also contributes to forming a new generation of healthy youths trying to emulate the successful ones. There is a certain frustration that African footballers have not had the recognition they deserve because of the poor results they record in world competitions. It was only two years ago in Qatar that an African national football team managed to reach the last four in the World Cup! But this does not show the real potential of Africa. It has so many excellent players who contribute to the strength of European football teams. These players not having ideal conditions at home are destined to migrate to Europe. The next ambition of any African team must be to win the World Cup and if the right planning and execution is carried out it would not be impossible to reach that goal soon. In the meantime, Ethiopia may register a huge breakthrough if it manages to conquer CAF's green light to host AFCON 2029. This opportunity is now nearer than ever before.