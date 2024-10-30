South African Airways Mulls Heathrow Slot Sale, Echoing KQ 'Mistake'

30 October 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

South African Airways is considering selling its prime landing slots at London Heathrow, echoing a controversial move by Kenya Airways in 2016 as the struggling carrier seeks funds to support operations and aircraft purchases.

The airline aims to bolster its balance sheet after previous privatisation efforts stalled, with its board informing a parliamentary committee that it has been exploring the sale of Heathrow slots currently leased to Qatar Airways and British Airways.

Kenya Airways sold a coveted Heathrow slot for approximately Ksh7.5 billion ($70 million) in 2016, a transaction that has since impacted its competitiveness on the route.

The sale of its prized 5:30 am arrival slot marked one of the highest prices paid for a Heathrow slot, surpassing the $60 million American Airlines paid to Scandinavian airline SAS the previous year.

"This has to be a consideration - and this is a discussion we'll have with the shareholder - the possibility of monetising, of taking one of the slots at least," an SAA representative said, as reported by Flight Global.

"Even during our peak operations to London, we were only utilising one of these landing slots. Selling one could provide crucial capital for the airline."

SAA's privatisation plan, led by the Takatso Group, was cancelled despite initial government approval.

The Takatso consortium had been set to acquire a 51 perent stake in SAA, aiming to revive the airline with fresh investment after three years of negotiations.

However, the collapse of the deal has left SAA without a private capital infusion to stabilise its financial footing.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.