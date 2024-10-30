Rwanda: Noise Pollution - Eight Things Kigali Bars Can Do to Comply With Regulations

Bars in the City of Kigali have been urged by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) to adhere to noise pollution regulations issued in the ministerial instructions of March.

REMA warned, on Tuesday, October 29, that bars not complying with these rules could face penalties, including the seizure of sound equipment, after five bars were found in violation of the regulations during inspections conducted on October 26.

ALSO READ: Noise pollution: Kigali bars warned of over non-compliance

To help bars avoid these sanctions, The New Times has compiled key measures from the Ministerial Order that establishments should follow to remain in compliance with the regulations.

1. Install soundproofing

One of the most important steps is to invest in soundproofing materials. According to the ministerial instructions, soundproofed venues are allowed to emit up to 95 decibels (dBA). This is significantly higher than the limit for non-soundproofed venues, which must not exceed 85 dBA before 10 PM and 80 dBA afterward.

By installing soundproof insulation, bars can maintain high-quality sound inside their premises while minimizing noise leakage to the surrounding area, especially residential zones.

2. Monitor noise levels with calibrated meters

Bars must ensure they are monitoring their noise emissions using properly calibrated sound meters.

ALSO READ: Govt releases highly anticipated noise control guidelines

The ministerial instructions specify that noise levels should be measured continuously over a 10-minute period to determine compliance. For indoor venues, the measurement should be taken 1.5 meters from the source of the noise, such as loudspeakers. For outdoor venues, noise should be measured from the perimeter of the premises and the nearest residential area. Regular monitoring will help bars stay within the allowed noise limits.

3. Respect time-based noise limits

Another key regulation bars must follow is the time-based noise limit. Non-soundproofed venues are restricted to a noise level of 85 dBA before 10pm, a limit that drops to 80 dBA after 10pm. These measures are designed to minimize disturbances during night time when most residents are resting.

Bars should ensure that they lower their music or other noise emissions after 10pm to avoid violating the rules.

4. Designate quiet zones

In some cases, the authorities may designate certain areas as quiet zones, where the noise limit is significantly lower--up to 45 dBA. Bars operating near these areas must be especially cautious and take additional steps to minimize their noise impact. Installing sound barriers or moving noisy activities indoors can help bars comply with the stricter limits in these zones.

5. Prepare for special cases

Rwanda's hilly topography can cause noise to travel in unexpected ways, meaning that even bars that meet the maximum noise levels may still cause discomfort to nearby residents. In such cases, local authorities may mandate stricter noise limits or require bars to install additional noise-muffling equipment. Bars should be prepared to work with authorities to resolve complaints, even if they are operating within the general limits.

ALSO READ: The unending debate on noise pollution: What is the impact on Kigali's nightlife?

6. Self-monitor for compliance

The ministerial instructions emphasize that bars are responsible for self-monitoring their noise emissions. Bar owners and managers should proactively check their sound levels throughout the evening, especially after 10 pm, to ensure they do not exceed the prescribed limits. This can prevent the need for intervention from law enforcement or environmental authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

7. Obtain special authorization for night time construction

If a bar is planning any construction activities that might produce noise after 10 pm, it must obtain special authorization from the City of Kigali or, in rural areas, from district authorities. This permission is critical to ensure that construction work does not disrupt the surrounding community.

8. Cooperate with authorities

Enforcement of these noise regulations falls under the jurisdiction of Rwanda National Police, in coordination with the Local Government and Rwanda Development Board. Bars must cooperate with these institutions during inspections and respond quickly to any warnings or sanctions.