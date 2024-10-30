Rwanda: Seven Things About the Project Designed to Build Resilience to Flooding in Kigali

Rwanda Is Among Three SubSaharan Africa countries which will share $22 million funding for building resilience to flooding in three cities - Dire Dawa in Ethiopia, Kigali in Rwanda, and Johannesburg in South Africa. The project is designed to help improve vulnerable urban communities' capacity to adapt to climate change.

ALSO READ: New project seeks to avert danger posed by Nyabarongo River floods in Kigali

Dubbed "Scaling Urban Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation in Sub-Saharan Africa", the project aims to benefit 2.2 million people living in high-flood-risk areas across the three African cities by building their resilience to flooding and other water-related risks through gender-responsive nature-based solutions (NbS).

Below are seven key things to know about the project interventions in Rwanda which rehabilitate critical micro-catchments across Nyabarongo River in Kicukiro, Nyarugenge, and Gasabo districts.

ALSO READ: Who is polluting River Nyabarongo?

Focus on forests

The project will restore critical upstream micro-catchments in the lower Nyabarongo River watershed to reduce flood risk, landslides, and soil erosion.

ALSO READ: Nyabarongo floods continue to put road transport at risk

It will address these risks through a combination of gender-responsive nature-based solutions (NbS), including afforestation, reforestation, agroforestry, and urban tree planting.

975,000 people to become flood-resilient

In Kigali, the initiative aims to ultimately enhance the resilience of 975,000 people to flooding and erosion.

ALSO READ: Kigali's wetlands repair to save 220,000 people prone to flood risks

In Dire Dawa, it will restore the Dechatu River catchment to address flood risk, erosion and urban water stress. Over 200,000 people living in flood-prone areas stand to benefit from these solutions.

In Johannesburg, the project will support urban greening and the revitalization of the Jukskei River catchment. Interventions aim to decrease flood risk, improve urban heat management, enhance water security, support livelihoods and protect biodiversity.

The project aims to benefit 1.045 million people.

Addressing gender gaps in climate adaptation

The investment aims to address gender gaps in climate adaptation where at least 50% of the beneficiaries will be women, representing a shift in existing social norms.

ALSO READ: Women bear the brunt of climate change in Rwanda

The priority is based on intensive resource extraction and deteriorating landscapes in urban areas have given rise to a host of water-related risks; primarily flooding and water scarcity. These effects are especially detrimental to women and other marginalized groups, who are generally more vulnerable to water-related risks because of gender norms, economic disparities, and limited access to resources and opportunities, according to project developers.

Recognizing and incorporating the perspectives of women and other climate-vulnerable communities can catalyze more sustainable land and resource management practices, improve environmental stewardship, foster social equity, and accelerate economic empowerment, it is noted.

The project works with local organizations and communities, women, traditionally marginalized groups, and national and local authorities to design and implement solutions that enhance climate adaptation and combat social inequities.

5,000 green jobs

In Rwanda, for example, the project will support the urban tree planting campaign, facilitating the planting of trees through 2026, and creating over 5,000 green jobs.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's green investments have generated 150,000 green jobs

Protect people in high-risk zones

The agroforestry and restoration activities will rehabilitate critical micro-catchments across Nyabarongo River, which wanders through Kicukiro, Nyarugenge, and Gasabo districts.

In addition, vegetated buffer zones will be established to stabilize gullies and protect high-risk households while limiting encroachment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Restoring green urban spaces

By adopting and implementing gender-responsive nature-based solutions to restore watersheds, riparian corridors, and urban green spaces, the project directly responds to risks like climate change-induced flooding, landslides, extreme heat, and biodiversity loss.

ALSO READ: Effects of urban green spaces on citizens' health and well-being

$22 milion funding

The project is jointly managed by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and the World Resources Institute (WRI), with $22 million in funding from Global Affairs Canada through the Partnering for the Climate Program.

It will benefit 2.2 million people by increasing their resilience to climate risk, directly train and support over 22,000 individuals involved in implementation, and improve water security for millions more.

It will be implemented by local partners including the City of Kigali, Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS), the association of genocide widows, AVEGA-Agahozo, and Rwanda Young Water Professionals.