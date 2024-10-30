Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2022 Muheto Divine Arrested

29 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda National Police (RNP) on October 29, confirmed the arrest of Miss Rwanda 2022 Divine Nshuti Muheto over serious traffic violations.

The beauty queen faces multiple charges, including driving without a license, driving under excessive influence of alcohol, damaging public infrastructure, and escaping the scene after being caught.

"This is not the first time she has been involved in such offenses," police said in an x post.

Muheto's actions have drawn concerns as repeated traffic violations continue to pose a danger to public safety.

Following her arrest, a file has been submitted to the prosecution for further legal proceedings, police said.

Divine Nshuti Muheto was crowned Miss Rwanda 2022 on March 19, succeeding Grace Ingabire to the crown.

