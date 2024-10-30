Somalia Expels Ethiopian Diplomat

29 October 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

Somalia has declared an Ethiopian diplomat working in Mogadishu a persona non grata.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the diplomat of engaging in "activities incompatible with his diplomatic role."

The diplomat, Ali Mohamed Adan, who is a counselor at Ethiopia's embassy in Mogadishu, was ordered to leave Somalia within 72 hours of receiving the notice.

Somalia did not specify the actions allegedly committed by Ali, but the statement said they "constitute a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

VOA's Horn of Africa Service sought comments from the spokesperson for Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiat Getachew, but did not receive any.

Somalia and Ethiopia have been involved in a heated diplomatic dispute since Addis Ababa signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Somaliland, a move Somalia sees as infringement on its sovereignty. Ethiopia and Somaliland defended the MOU. If implemented, it would give Somaliland recognition from landlocked Ethiopia in return for the leasing of 20 kilometers of seafront, according to Somaliland officials.

In April, Somalia expelled Ethiopian Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware, alleging "internal interference" by Ethiopia. Somalia also ordered the closure of Ethiopia's consulates in Somaliland and Puntland, though they remained open.

Last month, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, urged the international community to stand with Somalia in condemning Ethiopia's violations.

Barre alleged that Ethiopia was attempting to "annex parts of Somalia under the guise of securing sea access."

Taye Atske Selassie was the foreign minister at the time and rejected the Somalian prime minister's comments, insisting that Ethiopia's MOU with Somaliland is "based on existing political dispensation in Somalia."

"Ethiopia's name can never be associated with any one of the allegations," said Taye, who has now become Ethiopia's ceremonial president.

