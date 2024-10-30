Mauritius: Building a Sustainable Future - Islandwatch Programme and Youth SDG Photo Competition Launched

The IslandWatch Programme, aimed at strengthening the capacity of Mauritius and other island nations to monitor and protect their ecosystems and support global efforts to combat climate change and enhance biodiversity, was officially launched, this morning in Réduit. The event was also marked by the opening of a Youth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Photo Competition, around the theme "Focus on the Future," which encourages young people to creatively express their unique perspectives on issues affecting their lives, prospects, and country, while connecting these themes to one or more of the SDGs.

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Mrs Lisa Simrique Singh; the Chief of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Section, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Ms Zulmira Rodrigues; the Secretary General of the Mauritius National Commission for the UNESCO, Professor Kiran Bhujun; and other personalities were present on this occasion.

In her address, VPM Dookun-Luchoomun emphasised that Mauritius' selection by the UNESCO as one of the two countries to launch the IslandWatch project underscores the trust placed in our island. This choice serves as a timely reminder of the potential of international collaboration in addressing critical issues such as climate resilience, ocean conservation, and environmental education, she added. According to her, Mauritius is ready to build on this legacy through the IslandWatch programme, fully supported by UNESCO.

Furthermore, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun noted that the IslandWatch initiative, led by UNESCO's SIDS division, builds on the progress made by the SandWatch project, which engaged learners, youth, and community leaders in monitoring coastal environments. She highlighted that this participation has fostered a sense of responsibility among youth and educators, reinforcing the idea that every action matters in protecting coastal ecosystems. In light of climate change vulnerability, she stressed the importance of the IslandWatch Programme in addressing coastal erosion in Mauritius.

For her part, the UN Resident Coordinator spoke about the relevance of the IslandWatch programme for SIDS like Mauritius, stating that it will enhance ambition and build upon the lessons learned from the SandWatch Programme. Moreover, she asserted that the programme resonates with the younger generation by focusing on education related to conservation, biodiversity, and climate change. By integrating these topics into the education system, she underlined, IslandWatch will inspire youth to understand their role and foster ambition through their own actions.

As for Ms Rodrigues, she reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding the future of small island developing states through innovation, education, and community-driven solutions. She observed that island nations like Mauritius face significant climate change and environmental challenges but are also home to resilient communities and rich ecosystems that must be preserved for future generations. UNESCO recognises the vital role local communities, students, academia, and other stakeholders play in supporting the Government and the UN in monitoring and protecting this unique environment, she added.

It is to be noted that the launching ceremonies were followed by a National Stakeholder Articulation and Mobilisation workshop intended at providing an in-depth exploration of the programme's various components.