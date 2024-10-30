Uganda: UPC Kisoro By-Election Descends Into Chaos

The primaries were intended to elect a UPC flagbearer for the upcoming Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament by-election, but disputes over voting procedures have put the selection process on hold.

Tension has gripped Kisoro Town as chaos broke out during the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party primaries held at Bamboo Gardens.

The primaries were intended to elect a UPC flagbearer for the upcoming Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament by-election, but disputes over voting procedures have put the selection process on hold.

The race for the UPC ticket featured two candidates: Susan Natukunda, a student at Metropolitan International University, and Mable Ingabire.

The unrest began when Brenda Atimu Kinyera, a polling officer from UPC headquarters, instructed supporters to line up behind their preferred candidate as a voting method.

Ingabire, seeing that the majority of attendees were lined up behind Natukunda, voiced strong objections, claiming that non-voters had been allowed to participate.

"There were so many complaints that some were not UPC members," Ingabire alleged, further insisting that each voter should present a national ID.

"When my opponent saw that she had fewer supporters, she decided to reject the process to have it postponed," Natukunda responded, maintaining that the registered voters list was adhered to.

Atimu, seeking guidance from UPC headquarters, ultimately suspended the voting process, a decision that triggered outrage among Natukunda's supporters, who demanded that she be declared unopposed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Natukunda contested the suspension, calling Ingabire's allegations baseless and claiming that the polling process had been transparent.

"We had a register; we noticed non-eligible voters only during verification," Atimu explained. "As UPC, we want a transparent process, so we will reconvene to ensure all is in order."

At the time of reporting, Atimu and other UPC officials were locked in a closed-door meeting with the candidates, while police maintained heavy security around the venue.

The UPC primaries come ahead of the nomination process scheduled for tomorrow by the Electoral Commission, as candidates prepare for the by-election on November 14, 2024.

This election was prompted by the passing of Sarah Mateke, the former Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, who previously held the Kisoro Woman MP seat.