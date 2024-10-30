Uganda: 'Nyege in the City' to Showcase Jinja's Unique Attractions

KAMPALA —

For its 9th edition, Nyege Nyege will offer a "Nyege in the City" itinerary that showcases various Jinja City attractions, including guided city tours, fine dining, and water activities on the Nile River.

The 2024 Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege Festival, one of Africa's largest music festivals will feature a newly introduced "Afrogalactic Carnival" alongside an immersive "Nyege in the City" daytime programme.

Organisers say the rejigged menu will give festival-goers a richer experience of Jinja City's offerings during the festival that is set to take place from November 14-17.

This addition seeks to create a more inclusive, uniquely Ugandan experience by highlighting local culture, natural beauty, and engaging activities outside the main festival grounds.

With festival grounds closed each day from 8am to 3pm for security checks, this daytime program provides attendees with exciting alternatives while reinforcing the festival's cultural footprint.

Francis Nyende the Uganda Breweries Mainstream Spirirts Brand Manager addressing the media during the Nyege Nyege press launch. In collaboration with the Jinja City Authority, the event organizers emphasized that this year's festival is focused on generating socio-economic benefits for the city by involving local service providers.

"Uganda Waragi is delighted to present the best of Uganda, highlighting Jinja's rich heritage, music, and culture," said Francis Nyende, marketing manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries.

He added that Uganda Waragi would bring its signature spirit to the event, notably with its popular Lemon and Ginger variant, symbolizing the energy and diversity of festival attendees.

Held on the picturesque Jinja Golf Course, the main evening events have been thoughtfully designed for an intimate yet high-energy setting.

Festival highlights include the return of the acclaimed Dark Star Stage, featuring experimental African artists, and the Spirit of Uganda Stage, which celebrates Uganda's multicultural essence.

Other stages include the main stage, the Hakuna Kulala Stage, the Uganda Waragi Stage, and the Reggae Stage, headlined by Jamaica's Cali P.

Derek Debru, CEO of Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege, shared that this year's festival is committed to supporting Uganda's creative sector, offering budding talents a platform while celebrating Ugandan culture through partnerships with local cultural festivals and dance troupes.

The lineup will feature over ten dance troupes, DJs, and a selection of global music artists.

Headliners include Ugandan artists Zex Bilangilangi, Pia Pounds, Recho Ray, and Kenneth Mugabi, as well as international performers like South African DJ RMBO, French folk artist Emmanuele Parennin, and Congolese electronic musician Nkisi.

The "Nyege in the City" program is a collaborative venture with Talent Africa Group, and CEO Aly Alibhai confirmed the partnership with Jinja City Authorities and local businesses to enhance the city experience.

"Our aim is to give attendees a deeper appreciation of Jinja City and Uganda through secure, high-quality local partnerships," he said.

Tickets are available online at [nyegenyege.com/tickets](https://nyegenyege.com/tickets/).