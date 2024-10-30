Uganda: Museveni Hailed for Role in UPDF Transformation As Sfc Retires 31 Officers

The Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj. Gen. David Mugisha has commended President Museveni also commander in chief of the armed forces for transforming the UPDF into a capable, efficient and disciplined force.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the president and Commander- in- Chief of the UPDF for being a pillar of strength and vision of our armed forces, guiding us from our early days as a guerilla-

based army to a modern, well-structured professional force we are all proud of today," he said.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha made the remarks during the retirement ceremony of 31 SFC officers at SFC Headquarters in Entebbe.

The retirees included Warrant Officers Class 1, Warrant Officers Class 2, Staff Sergeants, Sergeants, Corporals and Privates.

He also lauded the president for introducing a comprehensive retirement system for the gallant generals, senior and junior officers, describing it as a significant milestone in acknowledging their dedicated services.

"In the past, retirement in the army was anchored on running away from the army but today our brothers and sisters have walked away with dignity after serving honourably," Maj. Gen. Mugisha said.

He further thanked the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for being instrumental in shaping the strategic direction and operational effectiveness of UPDF.

"Under his wise leadership, the UPDF has experienced significant modernization and professionalisation. He has advocated for improved welfare of soldiers and enhanced retirement packages, ensuring that soldiers receive support they deserve, including pension, health care and vocational training. His efforts to promote a dignified retirement process, celebrate the contribution of retiring soldiers, fostering pride among active personnel in enforcing the idea that service under the

UPDF is a noble calling," he said.

Maj Gen Mugisha requested the retirees to live within their means and also continue cementing their strategic relationship with the army.

"Remember that if duty calls, you will be called back to come and serve your nation. You have served your nation with bravery and commitment. Your dedication to serving our nation, has not only safeguarded our freedoms but has inspired countless others to follow in your footsteps."

He also encouraged the retirees to embrace wealth creation initiatives through modest and sustainable investments particularly in agriculture.

"Avoid high risk ventures like large commercial projects. Please use your retirement packages wisely, venture in good investments like commercial agriculture," he noted.

He reminded the retirees to uphold Uganda's core principles of patriotism, Pan- Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy.

"Be ambassadors of good ideology and discipline," he said.

The Chief of Staff of SFC, Brig. Gen. Paul Namawa thanked the retirees for serving their nation diligently during their time of service.

"I thank you for your service and dedication that you have always rendered when on duty and of course, from the outlook, you can see that you have played your part," Brig. Namawa said.

"Retirement is not the end but the beginning of opportunities, so when you go out there, do not look at yourselves as having concluded your service to this country but the army is giving you an opportunity to go and focus on yourselves and family for what you have done and it is now time to rebuild yourself," he added.

The Director Human Resource Management-SFC, Col. Mango Baraza said retirement or discharge is one of the personnel management functions through proper administration, career management and a

decent exit.

"As we strive for professionalisation of the forces, retirement is fundamental since it ensures the balance of having an effective force that enables smooth career progression, ensures continuity and ushers

the retirees to life outside the military and enables the retirees to invest their retirement packages when still capable," he stated.

On behalf of the retirees, Warrant Officer 1, Frank Wamala expressed gratitude to the leadership of UPDF for giving them a chance to serve their nation.

"We also thank the Commander of SFC for the good relationship extended to us, retirees. Your guidance and vision have steered us through many trials," he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Brigade commanders, Directors, Senior and Junior Officers, among other invited guests.