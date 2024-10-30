Kenya: SRC Launches Compliance Checks On County Remuneration Guidelines

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has launched monitoring and evaluation visits across all 47 county governments to ensure compliance with its remuneration and benefits guidelines.

The SRC states that the visits, which began on October 27 and will conclude on December 13, aim to engage county leadership and assess adherence to SRC circulars.

County governments will be required to submit essential data through an M&E digital system developed by the SRC.

The initiative also seeks to clarify SRC policies and establish agreements on necessary corrective measures.

The commission notes that this move aligns with resolutions from the Third National Wage Bill Conference, which emphasizes maintaining a wage-bill-to-revenue ratio of no more than 35 percent by 2028.

"The visits are expected to provide interpretation and clarification on SRC circulars and advice, with agreements reached on corrective measures where necessary," the SRC stated.

During these visits, the SRC team will hold discussions with governors and county leaders to foster collaboration in managing the public wage bill.