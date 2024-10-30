Kenya: SRC Launches Compliance Checks On County Remuneration Guidelines

30 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has launched monitoring and evaluation visits across all 47 county governments to ensure compliance with its remuneration and benefits guidelines.

The SRC states that the visits, which began on October 27 and will conclude on December 13, aim to engage county leadership and assess adherence to SRC circulars.

County governments will be required to submit essential data through an M&E digital system developed by the SRC.

The initiative also seeks to clarify SRC policies and establish agreements on necessary corrective measures.

The commission notes that this move aligns with resolutions from the Third National Wage Bill Conference, which emphasizes maintaining a wage-bill-to-revenue ratio of no more than 35 percent by 2028.

"The visits are expected to provide interpretation and clarification on SRC circulars and advice, with agreements reached on corrective measures where necessary," the SRC stated.

During these visits, the SRC team will hold discussions with governors and county leaders to foster collaboration in managing the public wage bill.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.