Kenya: Court Declares Uasu Strike Unprotected, Defers Mention to November 28

30 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

NAIROBI — The Employment and Labour Court has declared the lecturers' strike that began on Tuesday illegal, directing the government and lecturers to expedite negotiations pending a full hearing.

Lady Justice Agnes Nzei ordered the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) not to incite or call upon union members to participate in the unprotected strike in orders issued on Tuesday.

"The strike called by the Respondent (UASU) on 29th October 2024 is hereby declared unprotected, and the Respondent and/or its officials are hereby restrained from calling on its members or inciting them to participate in the unprotected strike set to commence on 29th October 2024 or on any other dates, regarding matters which are the subject of negotiations," she ordered.

Justice Nzei ordered all parties to return to the negotiation table in good faith and to fast-track negotiations as outlined in the Return-to-Work formula.

November 28 mention

The respondents have 14 days to file and serve a response to the notice of motion dated October 24, 2024.

The court vacated a November 5 mention initially granted and scheduled the mention for November 28.

The ruling followed the University Academic Staff Union's (UASU) declaration on Tuesday that their strike would continue until the government heeds their demands, as stipulated in the 2022-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga called on the government to honor the negotiated Return-to-Work formula, which includes numerous provisions aimed at improving lecturers' welfare.

The declration marked the commencement of the second lecturers' strike in two months, following the suspension of the previous strike on September 26.

Wasonga stated that the strike resumed after unsuccessful attempts to reach an agreement with the government.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.