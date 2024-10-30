Ethiopia: Court Eyeing On Technology to Deliver Quality Service

ADDIS ABABA - Technological advancement in judicial system is mandatory to deliver quality and efficient service that makes the system credible to customers, so stressed Federal First Instance Court.

During the performance evaluation report of last budget year of the Federal First Instance Court, Fuad Kiyar, Court President and Member of Judicial Council, indicated that technological advancement in judicial system is mandatory to deliver quality and efficient service that makes the system credible to customers.

"Making the system accessible, effective and successful would be ensured through applying latest technology in the court service," Fuad said.

Presenting a paper entitled 'Digital Intelligence and Digital Justice,' Court Vice President Tesfaye Mamo mentioned that Natural Language Processing (NLP)is currently being applicable in different courts and assisting in drafting judgments.

Mentioning the technology service that is on a pilot level, he noted that online court and virtual hearing and trials are said to ensure timely access to justice and reduce logistical challenges as well as dispute resolution.

Similarly, data analytics technology would play a significant role for judicial decisions thereby improving transparency, Tesfaye said, adding that using technology, paperless service is necessary in federal courts.

On the other hand, he emphasized that courts should consider making fact and law based decisions rather than data when applying the technology. He also urged that courts need to ensure promoting judicial values while making clear objectives when using technology.

More importantly, bringing courts, correctional facilities, and police stations and justice bodies on board is crucial to ensure effective use of technology. Highlighting the efforts that are geared towards delivering tech-supported justice in Federal Courts, Tesfaye stressed that commitment of judges and professionals is highly needed to advance digital justice.

Different countries like Estonia, Brazil and China, among others have years of experience in applying technology in delivering service, which in return, contributed to minimizing judges burden, delivering timely service as well as enhanced their verdict ability.

As to the report, the court has viewed over 155,000 cases of which, about 135,233 cases were given verdict while adjourning 20,000cases to this budget year.