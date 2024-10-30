Ethiopia, Alibaba Form Alliance for Digital Future

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has made significant strides toward creating a thriving digital business environment through infrastructure development and policy reforms, according to the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MinT).

In a major milestone, the Alibaba Global Initiative (AGI), in partnership with the Digital Transformation Ethiopia Association (DTEA), inaugurated a global training center yesterday to equip Ethiopian entrepreneurs and business leaders with essential digital skills.

At the inauguration summit, Innovation and Technology State Minister Yisherun Alemayehu (PhD) stated that the launch of the AGI training center represents a new era for Africa's digital innovation, entrepreneurial growth, and technological progress.

"The country is laying the groundwork for digital transformation, aligned with national goals and the aspirations of our people.

Through partnerships like the AGI program, we are empowering entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, skills, and resources to bring this vision to life," Yisherun said.

Minister-Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia Yang Yihang emphasized that the collaboration between the two countries in the digital economy will unlock significant opportunities in the near future.

Senior Advisor at Alibaba and Co-Founder of Alibaba Global Initiatives, Dan Liu, highlighted the challenges small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face in global trade. These include complex trade routes, high logistics costs, and cross-border payment issues. "Through the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP), we are collaborating with various countries to empower SMEs via e-commerce, technology, logistics, and training initiatives," Liu noted.

DTEA President Fikir Andargachew stressed that the summit signifies a powerful commitment to digitalizing not only Ethiopia but also Africa. "This agreement offers a remarkable opportunity for 60 Ethiopian entrepreneurs who have undergone training with Alibaba's team. They return with enhanced skills and renewed inspiration to play a leading role in shaping Ethiopia's digital landscape," she said.

The new training center is expected to serve as a hub for digital transformation, benefiting not just Ethiopia but the entire African continent.

Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology. Founded by Jack Ma and his team in 1999, Alibaba has grown into one of the largest online marketplaces globally.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER 2024