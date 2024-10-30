ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia must seize the National Dialogue as a golden opportunity to address the country's pressing challenges and achieve lasting peace, stressed representatives from the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC).

Religious leader Kesis Bedlu Fekede, representing Gersu district in Gamo Zone, South Ethiopia State, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the National Dialogue is essential for building national consensus and reinforcing societal values.

"We are here for a greater purpose. Dialogue fosters harmony, not just among individuals but across the nation. Peace is the foundation of everything, including religion; nothing can function without peace," he emphasized.

Kesis Bedlu urged every Ethiopian to actively engage in the dialogue, highlighting that even those seeking solutions through other means should embrace this peaceful process. "Dialogue is the best path to ending the suffering of civilians across the country. It is high time we give dialogue a chance to resolve our differences," he noted.

"I see my nation as a mother, and I aspire to see her prosper. I wish to see the people of Ethiopia overcome poverty, which can only be achieved through ensuring peace by conducting peaceful, inclusive, and credible National Dialogue," he underscored.

Expressing her belief in the dialogue's potential, Genet Adegne, a representative of Women Farmers, explained that she set aside her responsibilities to join the consultation phase. "Without peace, farmers cannot carry out their daily work, let alone sell their products. This dialogue is vital for resolving our conflicts at the table," she said.

Genet added that women, as one of the most vulnerable groups during instability, prioritize peace and are determined to see conflicts resolved through peaceful means.

At the consultation phase held in WolaitaSodo, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Commissioner YonasAdaye (PhD) acknowledged that, despite Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage, peaceful resolution of ideological differences remains a challenge.

The commissioner explained that the consultation process has involved gathering input and identifying participants from seven states and two city administrations. In South Ethiopia, the agenda gathering consultations will run for six days, selecting representatives to join the main National Dialogue Commission.

Participants in the consultations include representatives from political parties, religious institutions, civic society organizations, public figures, community representatives, and influencers drawn from 96 districts across 12 zones.

Commissioner Yonas encouraged participants to engage actively in the consultation phase to identify key differences and work toward national consensus.