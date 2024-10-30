Zimbabwe: Over 400 000 Tonnes of Wheat Harvested

Farmers have so far harvested 403 278 tonnes of wheat from 81 398 hectares giving hope that the targeted 600 000 tonnes will be met as farmers are finalising harvesting.

This season farmers have put 121 982 ha under wheat.

Statistics from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicate that Mashonaland Central is leading with 115 321 tonnes followed by Mashonaland West 114 844 tonnes, Mashonaland East 68 080 tonnes, Midlands 48 960 tonnes, Manicaland 41 322 tonnes, Masvingo 6 481 tonnes, Matabelaland North 4 641 tonnes and Matabelaland South 3 629 tonnes.

The ministry is urging farmers to expedite wheat harvesting to bring in the record wheat before the rains start in ernest.