Zimbabwe: Agricultural Symposium Set for Friday

30 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

The Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth-CAADP Symposium is scheduled for November 1, 2024, in Harare at the Harare Exhibition Park.

The symposium aims to create awareness and sensitisation on the business and developmental opportunities presented by the post-Malabo era and how local actors can benefit from these initiatives.

It will also serve as a platform to foster collaboration between the private sector and development agencies in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said the symposium will be attended by Government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, and non-governmental organisations, among others.

He said they are expecting over 300 participants.

The symposium will run under the theme: Malabo Declaration On Accelerated Agricultural Growth: A Tripartite Opportunity (Government, Farmers, and the Private Sector-Non State Actors).

The Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods was adopted by African Union member states in 2014.

This declaration aims to enhance agricultural productivity, food security, and nutrition across the continent. As African states move beyond the Malabo commitments, there are significant opportunities for development partners, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.