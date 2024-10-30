Zimbabwe: Agricultural Symposium Set for Friday

The Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth-CAADP Symposium is scheduled for November 1, 2024, in Harare at the Harare Exhibition Park.

The symposium aims to create awareness and sensitisation on the business and developmental opportunities presented by the post-Malabo era and how local actors can benefit from these initiatives.

It will also serve as a platform to foster collaboration between the private sector and development agencies in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said the symposium will be attended by Government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, and non-governmental organisations, among others.

He said they are expecting over 300 participants.

The symposium will run under the theme: Malabo Declaration On Accelerated Agricultural Growth: A Tripartite Opportunity (Government, Farmers, and the Private Sector-Non State Actors).

The Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods was adopted by African Union member states in 2014.

This declaration aims to enhance agricultural productivity, food security, and nutrition across the continent. As African states move beyond the Malabo commitments, there are significant opportunities for development partners, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Africa.