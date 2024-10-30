Tanzania: Affordable Fertiliser From Qatar in Offing

30 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

DOHA — TANZANIA plans to import fertiliser from Qatar at a more affordable price, in a major boost for the agricultural sector.

This comes after Zanzibar's President, Hussein Mwinyi, held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Mr. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, in Doha yesterday, in which they discussed several developmental issues, including plans to import urea fertiliser from the Arabic nation.

"The meeting has shed light on Qatar selling urea fertiliser to Tanzania at an affordable price," said a statement issued by the Director of Zanzibar State House Communication, Mr. Charles Hillary.

The meeting was attended by Tanzania's Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Habib Awesi Mohammed, alongside Mr. Samwel Ahadi Mshote, the Managing Director of the Tanzania Fertiliser Company (TFC).

President Mwinyi is in Qatar as part of his visit to participate in the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, which is being held in Doha.

Upon arrival, President Mwinyi and his delegation were welcomed by senior officials from the Qatari government, led by Mr Youssef Al Harami.

Mr Hillary stated that the visit and President Mwinyi's participation in the anniversary celebrations would likely open further development opportunities for both Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole.

He noted that this is President Mwinyi's third visit to Qatar since taking office four years ago, marking strengthened ties with Middle Eastern nations. The anniversary conference, organised by Qatar Foundation's Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), focuses on major global trends affecting families worldwide, aiming to commemorate three decades of support for families.

The "30th Anniversary Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends" will gather experts, policymakers and leaders globally to discuss modern challenges and opportunities facing families and societies.

DIFI's Executive Director, Dr Sharifa Noaman Al Emadi, described the conference as a call to action, providing a platform for new and sustainable visions for the future of the family.

She added that the event would offer an interactive space for policymakers, academics and experts to share ideas based on recent studies, promoting a deeper understanding of how megatrends--such as technological advancements, demographic shifts, climate changes and international migration--affect family structures.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.