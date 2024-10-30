Tanzania: Affordable Fertiliser From Qatar in Offing

DOHA — TANZANIA plans to import fertiliser from Qatar at a more affordable price, in a major boost for the agricultural sector.

This comes after Zanzibar's President, Hussein Mwinyi, held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Mr. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, in Doha yesterday, in which they discussed several developmental issues, including plans to import urea fertiliser from the Arabic nation.

"The meeting has shed light on Qatar selling urea fertiliser to Tanzania at an affordable price," said a statement issued by the Director of Zanzibar State House Communication, Mr. Charles Hillary.

The meeting was attended by Tanzania's Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Habib Awesi Mohammed, alongside Mr. Samwel Ahadi Mshote, the Managing Director of the Tanzania Fertiliser Company (TFC).

President Mwinyi is in Qatar as part of his visit to participate in the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, which is being held in Doha.

Upon arrival, President Mwinyi and his delegation were welcomed by senior officials from the Qatari government, led by Mr Youssef Al Harami.

Mr Hillary stated that the visit and President Mwinyi's participation in the anniversary celebrations would likely open further development opportunities for both Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole.

He noted that this is President Mwinyi's third visit to Qatar since taking office four years ago, marking strengthened ties with Middle Eastern nations. The anniversary conference, organised by Qatar Foundation's Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), focuses on major global trends affecting families worldwide, aiming to commemorate three decades of support for families.

The "30th Anniversary Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends" will gather experts, policymakers and leaders globally to discuss modern challenges and opportunities facing families and societies.

DIFI's Executive Director, Dr Sharifa Noaman Al Emadi, described the conference as a call to action, providing a platform for new and sustainable visions for the future of the family.

She added that the event would offer an interactive space for policymakers, academics and experts to share ideas based on recent studies, promoting a deeper understanding of how megatrends--such as technological advancements, demographic shifts, climate changes and international migration--affect family structures.