Tanzania: Geita Gold Tops Championship League After Weekend Victory

GEITA Gold are leading the Championship League table, following a narrow 1-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar at Nyankumbu Stadium on the weekend.

With the win, Geita Gold have amassed 14 points from six matches, remaining unbeaten with four wins and two draws, as they aim for a return to the Premier League next season.

Their next match is scheduled for next Monday against ninth-placed Polisi Tanzania, also at Nyankumbu Stadium.

Mtibwa Sugar trail closely behind with 13 points, having secured four wins, one draw and one loss. Unfortunately for them, their unbeaten streak came to an end with the defeat to Geita Gold.

Mtibwa Sugar's next challenge will be against African Sports at Manungu Complex in Morogoro on November 2nd, as both teams looking forward to secure vital points.

TMA and Stand United are also in contention for the top spot, each holding 12 points and occupying the third and fourth positions respectively. TMA, like Geita Gold, remain unbeaten this season and will face Mbuni FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on August 3rd.

Songea United and Mbeya City are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, both with 11 points, while Mbeya Kwanza and Bigman FC follow closely with 10 points each. Polisi Tanzania and Biashara United occupy the ninth and tenth spots, each with eight points from six matches. Cosmopolitan and Green Warriors round out the standings in 11th and 12th place respectively, with seven points.

Mbuni FC is currently in 13th place, having recorded one win, three draws and two losses. Transit Camp, African Sports and Kiluvya are the only teams yet to secure a victory.

Transit Camp has garnered 2 points from two draws and four losses, while African Sports has one point from six matches. Kiluvya remains at the bottom of the table with no points.

The Championship League remains fiercely competitive as teams jostle for position in the race for promotion.