Uganda: Power Crisis Affects Business in Kitagwenda

Kitagwenda District is reeling under a severe power crisis that has led to frequent and extended outages, causing frustration among both business owners and residents.

These blackouts have not only stifled business activities but also disrupted essential services and everyday livelihoods.

Many residents have directed their anger towards the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UDECL), accusing it of neglecting their community and failing to resolve the ongoing outages.

For small business owners, the power crisis has brought substantial financial difficulties. Valence Gumisiriza, who operates a milk dairy in Ntara Town, voiced his disappointment over his spoiled products and reduced sales.

"I depend on refrigeration to keep milk for my customers fresh, but with these endless blackouts, I end up losing half of it in the cooler," he said. "It's disheartening to watch my milk go bad, and it's a struggle to stay in business."

The outages have also significantly impacted larger businesses dependent on consistent electricity to maintain operations. Leo Mujuni Kyepere, who runs a coffee milling machine, said the situation has driven away his clients.

"We no longer work because of no electricity. We are now losing clients who have now resorted to going to neighbouring Ibanda where power is constant," he shared. "Every time there's a blackout, my machines go off, and I lose hours of work. UDECL is costing me money every day."

Residents are also struggling with additional expenses as they adapt to the unreliable power supply, purchasing candles and kerosene to get through the long nights without electricity.

Rose Birungi, a mother of one, expressed her frustration, saying, "I have to buy candles and kerosene lamps, and they're not cheap.

We shouldn't have to go back to using kerosene in this day and age, but UDECL has left us no choice."

The power crisis extends beyond businesses and households, affecting critical services such as healthcare. Ntara Health Center IV In Charge, Sebastian Batsigaire, emphasised the dangers posed by the outages to patient care.

"We need a constant electricity supply for the equipment we use to save lives. When the power goes off during an emergency, patients' lives are at risk," he said, highlighting the life-threatening implications of the unreliable supply.

In response to these concerns, Assistant Kitagwenda Resident District Commissioner (ARDC), Philip Rutaremwa, reassured the public that he would engage with UDECL to seek a solution.

"This is a very pertinent issue in as far as security is concerned," he remarked. "As authorities, we shall engage the company and discuss how best this can be resolved."

Speaking to the Nile Post in an interview, Regional Customer Manager, Annah Nagayi acknowledged the residents' frustrations, attributing the outages to the aging infrastructure, explaining that the company is working to address the issue.

"We are aware of the situation, but the public must know it's not our intention," she stated. "We are trying our best to make sure everyone gets better services."

She noted that maintenance on outdated equipment is ongoing, and she assured the public that UDECL is committed to restoring a stable power supply to Kitagwenda.

However, many residents remain skeptical, frustrated by the delays and the impact of the outages on their daily lives.

As Kitagwenda waits for reliable power, residents, businesses, and essential services continue to struggle. While UDECL promises improvements, the urgency felt on the ground underscores the pressing need for a swift and sustainable solution.