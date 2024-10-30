Sudan: World News in Brief - Sudan Food Crisis Update, Justice in Thailand, UN Can Solve Global Problems

Sudan's humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with ongoing fighting between rival militaries displacing millions.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has increased its humanitarian response in Sudan's conflict-ravaged areas, particularly in Darfur, where the risk of widespread famine looms.

Since the reopening of the Adre border in August, the agency has successfully delivered food assistance to 360,000 people in Darfur.

"Distributions have been completed for over 200,000 people in Kerenik and Sirba- areas at risk of famine at West Darfur", stated Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq during the noon daily briefing in New York.

He added that "WFP is scaling up its efforts to reach 180,000 people in Zamzam, near El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, with monthly food packages."

Situation critical

The humanitarian situation remains critical, with nearly 70,000 people in Zamzam having received assistance so far.

While WFP has managed to assist over 6 million people this year - including more than half a million vulnerable individuals in the greater area of Khartoum - challenges remain.

"Early indications show little improvement in food security as historic flooding across Sudan destroyed crops and ongoing conflict made it difficult for farmers to plant, cultivate and now harvest", Mr. Haq explained.

Thailand: Experts raise alarm as statute of limitations threatens justice for victims of 'Tak Bai incident'

A group of independent UN human rights experts have raised the alarm over the impending expiration of the statute of limitations on the 2004 Tak Bai killings in Thailand, in just a few hours' time.

This statute could end efforts to hold Thai security officials accountable for their role in the deaths of 85 people during a violent crackdown on a protest in Narathiwat province 20 years ago.

Seven people were killed initially when security forces opened fire, 78 more died during transport to a military camp under inhumane conditions, and seven people were forcibly disappeared during the incident, the experts said.

The victims were predominantly from the Malay Muslim minority.

"We welcome the fact that two criminal cases are finally proceeding into this incident with arrest warrants issued against relevant current and former officials," said the experts - who are not UN staff, and are independent from any government or organization.

However, they warned that the statute's imminent expiration on Friday would cut them short.

Cases must continue

They emphasised that international law prohibits statutes of limitations for crimes like torture and enforced disappearances. In cases of forced disappearance, the statute can only apply once the fate and whereabouts of the victims are definitively established. "A failure to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice is itself a violation of Thailand's human rights obligations," one expert asserted.

Families of the victims have waited nearly two decades for justice. The experts urged the Thai government to take immediate action to prevent further delays in accountability and to uphold the rights of the victims' families to truth, justice, and reparations.

'Hope requires the United Nations': Guterres

Thursday marked United Nations Day which saw the Secretary-General delivering a strong message about the organisations enduring mission since its foundation amid the ashes of World War Two.

In a world facing multiple crises, he emphasised that the UN remains the world's central platform for solutions, to global problems.

"Solutions that ease tensions, build bridges and forge peace. Solutions to eradicate poverty, spur sustainable development and stand up for the most vulnerable."

The message comes at a crucial moment following September's landmark agreements by the General Assembly.

In September the Assembly adopted the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

The Secretary-General delivered a powerful reflection on hope in our troubled world.

"Hope is not enough. Hope requires determined action and multilateral solutions for peace, shared prosperity, and a thriving planet," he said.

"Hope requires all countries working as one. Hope requires the United Nations. On United Nations Day, I call on all countries to keep this beacon for the world, and its ideals, shining."