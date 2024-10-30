Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2022 Muheto to Appear in Court On Thursday

The Kicukiro Primary Court will Thursday, October 31, begin a pre-detention hearing in the case of Miss Rwanda 2022 Divine Nshuti Muheto.

Faustin Nkusi, the spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), confirmed to The New Times that, "the file has been submitted to the Kicukiro Primary Court, and the pre-detention hearing is scheduled for tomorrow [October 31]."

Rwanda National Police on Tuesday, October 30, confirmed the arrest of Muheto over alleged driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol, damaging public infrastructure, and fleeing the scene.

It was not the first time the beauty queen had been involved in such offenses, police said in an x post.

Following her arrest, a case file was submitted to prosecution for further legal proceedings, before it was transferred to Kicukiro Primary Court for the hearing.

Muheto was crowned Miss Rwanda 2022, succeeding Grace Ingabire to the crown.