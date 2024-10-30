Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda U20 to Face Congo in Continental Tournament Opener

30 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwanda U20 will take on Congo Brazzaville in the opening match of the IHF Trophy Africa Continental phase, scheduled for November 2-6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville are pooled in Group A alongside Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Réunion.

François Xavier Ngarambe's team is aiming for continental success after lifting the Zone 5 title with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Uganda in May.

According fixtures released on October 29, giving Rwanda will open the tournament against Congo on November 2, before taking on Guinea and Zimbabwe on November 3 and 4 respectively. They will conclude their group stage campaign on November 6 against Réunion.

The national team currently holds daily training sessions at NPC Gymnasium, Remera, before departing for Addis Ababa for the tournament on Friday, November 1.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.