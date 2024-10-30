Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda U20 to Face Congo in Continental Tournament Opener

Rwanda U20 will take on Congo Brazzaville in the opening match of the IHF Trophy Africa Continental phase, scheduled for November 2-6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Rwanda and Congo Brazzaville are pooled in Group A alongside Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Réunion.

François Xavier Ngarambe's team is aiming for continental success after lifting the Zone 5 title with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Uganda in May.

According fixtures released on October 29, giving Rwanda will open the tournament against Congo on November 2, before taking on Guinea and Zimbabwe on November 3 and 4 respectively. They will conclude their group stage campaign on November 6 against Réunion.

The national team currently holds daily training sessions at NPC Gymnasium, Remera, before departing for Addis Ababa for the tournament on Friday, November 1.