Egypt: Electricity Minister - Upping Renewable Energy to 60 Percent of Energy Mix By 2040

30 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmud Esmat said that the energy strategy, which has been recently approved, comes as part of the state's plan for sustainable development and the action strategy of the electricity and renewable energy sector.

The strategy is aiming to scale up the contribution of renewable energy in energy mix to 60% in 2040 including new and renewable energies, he added.

It is meant to reduce depending on traditional energy and decrease consumption of fossil fuel, the minister said in statements during a meeting with President of China Energy for North Africa and Egypt region Sammy Su on Wednesday30/10/2024.

China Energy is leading a consortium to implement the power line of electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The move came as part of meetings with all parties concerned with carrying out the project.

The measure is also part of directives of the political leadership and the cabinet and the action plan of the electricity ministry to follow up on the fulfilment of the Egyptian-Saudi power interconnection project.

