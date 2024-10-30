Africa Bringing More Youth to the Forefront in the Efforts to Ensure Food Security

Food security, as defined by the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is achieved when all individual citizens in a country possess the financial means and access to sufficient, healthy, and nutritious food necessary for leading an active and healthy life. Unfortunately, when it comes to the reality on the ground, in most cases, it falters greatly from this ideal. A World Food Organization report states that over 800 million people globally experience food shortages or insecurity. Furthermore, around two billion individuals lack essential vitamins and minerals, a condition referred to as "Hidden Hunger."'

Statistics reveal that 21 percent of Africa's population is grappling with food shortages, while the situation is even more severe in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the figure rises to 25 %. The International Nutrition Report cites alarming data: 13.7 percent of infants are underweight due to malnutrition, and 30.7 percent of children aged zero to five are stunted.

Although Africa is endowed with sufficient arable land capable of supporting up to nine billion people, many nations, including Ethiopia, have not effectively utilized this resource. This mismanagement presents a considerable challenge in liberating populations from food shortages, poverty, and ensuring reliable food security.

The Pan-African Bank asserts that if the continent capitalizes on just 65 percent of its agricultural resources, it can feed the projected global population of nine billion by 2050. Yet, the continent continues to face persistent challenges linked to hunger and food insecurity. This chronic condition has long impeded the development of healthy, productive societies.

Despite the vast opportunities for African nations to profit from agricultural exports, numerous countries remain partially reliant on foreign aid and imported food grains for sustenance. The African Development Bank reports that the continent allocates approximately 75 billion USD annually for this purpose. Consequently, enhancing food security and self-sufficiency must be prioritized to address these challenges sustainably.

As part of this effort, recently, 'The Thousand African Youth Summit 2024" , which took place here in Addis Ababa, has deliberated on food systems and Agro ecology to facilitate Pan-African youth-centered movement focusing on concrete solutions in areas such as agro ecological entrepreneurship, technological innovations, indigenous knowledge, minimization of conflicts and conservation of biodiversity .

The Summit engaged thousands of young people from across numerous African nations both in person and virtually to address the urgent challenges facing African food systems.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) emphasized that Africa's inability to achieve self-sufficiency in food has led it to numerous challenges, with conflicts and instability featuring prominently. In her view, prioritizing food self-sufficiency is essential to ensure the continent's sustainable development.

The Minister acknowledged that agriculture has not received due attention in Ethiopia over the past years, but recent initiatives aim to rectify this by prioritizing agricultural self-sufficiency. This commitment includes enhancing investment in agriculture, advancing mechanization, and expanding initiatives like effective agricultural extension system. She highlighted successes in resource allocation, noting an increase in fertilizer usage from 13 million quintals to a target of 24 million quintals in the current season. Fertilizer application in Ethiopia has doubled over the past five years, and the imports of agricultural machinery and agricultural inputs including tractors, combiners and milking machines, have been made tax-free.

With climate change significantly affecting food security, she proposed exploring agricultural practices that can alleviate these threats. She also asserted that hosting the conference in Addis Ababa allows Ethiopia to share its experiences from its tourism sector, irrigated wheat production initiatives, and green legacy program designed to reducing the impacts of climate change.

Chief Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Million Belay (PhD), also said that the conference's goals included safeguarding Africa's agricultural ecology and biodiversity. He stressed the necessity of achieving food sovereignty and self-sufficiency throughout the agricultural value chain. He also highlighted the participation of over 250 young delegates from 45 different African countries, with thousands more engaged online.

Famara Conte, a youth from Gambia and Coordinator of ActionAid International's Environmental Rights Program said that young people play critical role in ensuring food security in Africa. Emphasizing Africa's rich potential, he remarked, "Africa is rich in resources; but its people still suffer from drought, famine, and conflict." Conte believes that the younger generation must take responsibility and foster cooperation across sectors to tackle these challenges effectively.

Conte also spotlighted the need to reduce post-harvest losses, with a significant amount of produce wasted during harvesting. He also recommended the importance of adopting technology-assisted solutions to mitigate wastage. Furthermore, African youth should stand at the forefront in the effort made to mitigate climate change and its severe impacts; including recurrent drought through advocating for the preservation of local ecosystems. Importantly, he emphasized the urgency of youths' involvement in sustainable food security initiatives, stating that ensuring food sovereignty is one of the most urgent matters of the continent.

Senior Program Officer of Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) in Uganda, Juliet Katusime (PhD) echoed Conte's sentiments regarding biodiversity and agro ecology. Katusime highlighted that biodiversity transcends beyond modernizing agriculture; it involves environmental protection, understanding natural systems, and fostering sustainability. She cautioned against the influence of foreign aid on the continent, stating that though Africa possesses abundant resources, they are often mismanaged. Katusime urged African youth to take decisive action to rectify these shortcomings and underscored the necessity of effective agricultural policies that encompass all stages from farm to market, which are critical for ensuring nutritional balance.

Another young participant, Nion Shkuza from Namibia, also noted that Africa's youth constitute a significant portion of the population. He stressed the importance of empowering young people through education to tackle continental challenges effectively.Shkuza voiced that addressing food self-sufficiency requires exercising modern farming methods rather than traditional practices. He called for investment in local machinery production and emphasized the need for African nations to stop relying on external technological assistance. By doing so, countries can safeguard their sovereignty and ensure self-reliance.

The call for African governments to trust and invest in their youth is essential. Supporting them with access to credit and resources could unleash their potential. Young Africans' commitment to their agricultural futures will be vital--extensive investment in agriculture, particularly in smallholder farming, can create innovative solutions to enhance food security.

In general, the collective voices of youth at the conference resonated with a shared vision for a prosperous Africa. These young leaders recognize their responsibility to shape a future where food security is not merely a goal but a reality for all. Their commitment to fostering economic independence and peace will be critical in realizing a nourished and thriving continent. It is clear that the youth must play an increasingly prominent role in shaping Africa's agricultural landscape, striving to create a resilient future for generations to come.