Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday that Kenya recorded 16,752 new HIV infections in 2023, a significant drop from 101,560 in 2013.

She spoke during the launch of the World AIDS Day 2024 Half Marathon.

The CS highlighted that the number of people on antiretroviral therapy has nearly doubled to 1,336,681 in 2023.

"Over the past decade, Kenya has achieved an 83pc reduction in new HIV infections, from 101,560 in 2013 to 16,752 in 2023. Although AIDS-related deaths have declined by 65pc, from 58,446 in 2013 to 20,480 in 2023, each life lost reminds us of the work still needed," Barasa said.

Barasa noted United Nations AIDS (UNAIDS) commendation of Kenya's progress toward the 95-95-95 HIV targets.

UNAIDS also acknowledged the marathon's potential to amplify efforts to end AIDS by 2030.

Kenya's National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) shared that World AIDS Day 2024 will be commemorated across all 47 counties, focusing on promoting the health and well-being of men and boys.

"The event will address the triple threat of new HIV infections, mistimed pregnancies, and sexual and gender-based violence among adolescents and young people," NSDCC stated.

In June 2021, United Nations Member States adopted the 95-95-95 HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression targets, alongside ambitious goals for primary prevention and supportive measures.

These targets aim to close treatment gaps across all sub-populations, age groups, and regions.

The 95-95-95 HIV targets require member states to ensure that 95pc of people living with HIV know their status, 95pc of those aware of their status receive HIV treatment, and 95pc of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts