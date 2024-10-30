Egypt: Interior Ministry - Application for Lottery Pilgrimage Starts Wednesday

The Interior Ministry will start receiving applications for lottery pilgrimage as of Wednesday till November 16.

Applications can be submitted at police stations or through the ministry's portal (https://hij.moi.gov.eg) or through the number (27983000 - 02), the ministry said on Tuesday29/10/2024.

A public lottery will be held for security directorates' pilgrims according to a timetable set by the administrative affairs department.

All capable Muslims are required to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, once in their lifetime.

MENA