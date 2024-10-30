Egypt: Interior Ministry - Application for Lottery Pilgrimage Starts Wednesday

30 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Interior Ministry will start receiving applications for lottery pilgrimage as of Wednesday till November 16.

Applications can be submitted at police stations or through the ministry's portal (https://hij.moi.gov.eg) or through the number (27983000 - 02), the ministry said on Tuesday29/10/2024.

A public lottery will be held for security directorates' pilgrims according to a timetable set by the administrative affairs department.

All capable Muslims are required to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, once in their lifetime.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.