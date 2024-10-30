Kenya: Jumia Unveils Black Friday Campaign With Discounts Up to 50pc

Jumia has launched its Black Friday campaign, running from November 1 to 30, 2024, offering up to 50% off on over 10 million items, including electronics, fashion, and home goods.

Key sponsors include Garnier, Xiaomi, Tecno, Jameson, and Jambo Jet.

The e-commerce platform has expanded its infrastructure, adding 60 new pick-up stations to support increased demand, bringing its network to 300 stations nationwide.

"We are excited to bring unmatched deals to our Kenyan customers," said Vinod Goel, Jumia's Regional CEO for East Africa.

The event also supports local businesses by expanding their market reach and fostering entrepreneurship.