Egypt: Agriculture Minister Meets Syrian, Bahraini Counterparts in Jordan

The agriculture ministers of Egypt, Syria and Bahrain met in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday 30/10/2024 on the sidelines of a regional forum on accelerating the transformation of food systems in the Arab world.

The forum is organized by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) on October 30-31.

Alaa Farouk of Egypt told Syria's Fayez al-Miqdad that cooperation between their countries is a key factor in boosting food security and sustainable development in the Arab region.

Both countries have a long agricultural history and many promising agricultural potentials, Farouk said, believing that bilateral cooperation would contribute to achieving agricultural development and food security for both peoples and would benefit the whole Arab region.

The meeting also took up an exchange of expertise and technology, particularly in the field of irrigation.

The two ministers probed ways to upgrade productivity of strategic crops and deal with challenges facing the agricultural sector.

In his get-together with his Bahraini counterpart Wael al-Mubarak, the Egyptian minister of agriculture underscored the importance of promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries to help achieve maximum benefit from available resources and meet needs of the local and regional markets.

They talked about cooperation in developing sustainable agricultural projects that aim to preserve the environment and improve productivity.

Farouk and Mubarak agreed on the need to enhance trade exchange of agricultural products in a way that would lead to an increase in the national income.