Egypt: PM Attends Signing of MOU With DP World to Study Development of Public, Free Zone

30 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli attended on Wednesday 30/10/2024 in the New Administrative Capital the signing of a memorandum of understanding about studying the development of a public, free zone in lands allocated for the Administrative Capital for Urban Development.

The memorandum was signed by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, DP World and the General Authority of Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel el Wazir was present.

