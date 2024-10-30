Kenya: Tatu City Unveils Free Outdoor Gym As Fitness Hub

Tatu City has launched one of Kenya's largest outdoor gyms, open to the public at no cost.

Located in City Park near Unity Homes, the 5,000-acre development offers residents and visitors a fitness hub equipped with advanced workout machines such as sky steppers, health walkers, and rowers.

The facility includes a children's play area, making it a family-friendly destination for leisure and wellness.

Angela Muthoga, Events and Sustainability Manager at Tatu City, described the gym as a space for the community to gather, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors.

The gym is part of Sports@Tatu, which also features a football astroturf, basketball court, and extensive walkways, cycling paths, and nature trails connected by The Green Link.

Unity Homes Head of Marketing, Kanana Ndegwa, praised the gym as an ideal addition, aligning with Unity Homes' mission to offer affordable homes with recreational spaces.

Tatu City has also hosted major sporting events this year, including Kiambu County's largest running event and a cycling race with over 500 participants.

Open daily from 6 am to 9 pm, the outdoor gym encourages a healthier lifestyle within Tatu City's growing community and beyond.