Kenya: Tatu City Unveils Free Outdoor Gym As Fitness Hub

30 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Tatu City has launched one of Kenya's largest outdoor gyms, open to the public at no cost.

Located in City Park near Unity Homes, the 5,000-acre development offers residents and visitors a fitness hub equipped with advanced workout machines such as sky steppers, health walkers, and rowers.

The facility includes a children's play area, making it a family-friendly destination for leisure and wellness.

Angela Muthoga, Events and Sustainability Manager at Tatu City, described the gym as a space for the community to gather, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors.

The gym is part of Sports@Tatu, which also features a football astroturf, basketball court, and extensive walkways, cycling paths, and nature trails connected by The Green Link.

Unity Homes Head of Marketing, Kanana Ndegwa, praised the gym as an ideal addition, aligning with Unity Homes' mission to offer affordable homes with recreational spaces.

Tatu City has also hosted major sporting events this year, including Kiambu County's largest running event and a cycling race with over 500 participants.

Open daily from 6 am to 9 pm, the outdoor gym encourages a healthier lifestyle within Tatu City's growing community and beyond.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.