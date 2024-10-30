Kenya: Directors of an Unregistered Eldoret School Arrested for Administering Fake Kpsea Exams

30 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

NAIROBI — Police in Eldoret have apprehended two directors of Silver Bells Academy for allegedly administering fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams to 23 pupils.

The three-day KPSEA exams, serving as the final assessment for Grade 6 learners before they advance to Junior Secondary School (Grade 7), began on Monday.

Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Duncan Okwach stated on Wednesday that preliminary investigations revealed the school is not registered with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The arrests followed a tip-off from a concerned parent who questioned the legitimacy of the exams.

"On Tuesday evening, we received a report from a parent who noticed irregularities in the exams conducted at the school. The parent observed that the exams differed from those in other schools, and students were consistently starting late," said DCC Okwach.

Okwach explained that police officers raided the school on Wednesday and confirmed that the pupils were indeed taking fake exams.

He noted the pupils and parents were unaware of there registration status with KNEC.

Regarding the fate of the affected pupils, DCC Okwach said authorities have escalated the matter to the Ministry of Education and KNEC for a suitable resolution.

"We have involved the Ministry of Education and KNEC to review the situation and advise on the way forward for the students, who were unfortunately sitting for fake exams," Okwach added.

The KPSEA exam includes five subjects: Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Integrated Science, and Social Studies and Creative Arts.

