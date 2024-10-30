Sudan: Chief Justice Inaugurates His Activities in Portsudan

Portsudan — The Chief Justice inaugurated his duties from his office in Portsudan city early this week.

This was done in the presence of the Head of the Judicial Authority in the Red Sea, the Head of the Federal Documentation Directorate, the Head of the Technical Office and Scientific Research Directorate, the Deputy Head of the Courts Directorate, the Head of the Services Directorate in the Judicial Authority, and the Director of the Chief Justice's Executive Office.

This came within the framework of the Judiciary's efforts to facilitate work and fulfill its role in shortening the judicial shadow and extending the rule of law, especially during this period that the country is going through.