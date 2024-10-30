Namibia: Drought Relief - 'Basic Right, Not a Favour'

Eenhana — Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has cautioned against the use of drought relief food or other government interventions for political expediency.

He said this over the weekend while addressing a rally in Eenhana, where he was canvassing for support for his third attempt on State House's door, and his party's National Assembly bid.

"During elections, they campaign using drought relief food, hoping to secure your votes by dangling necessities that should be a basic right for every citizen," Venaani said.

He also told the crowd that drought relief food does not come from the ruling Swapo Party, but from the government.

"It belongs to us, the Namibian people, and it should never be used as a tool of political manipulation. I use this opportunity to urge the Swapo administration to desist from using drought relief food as a campaign tool. Stop gambling with the livelihoods of our people. We will never accept a scenario where the Namibian people are used as pawns for your twisted political agendas," he said.

Last week, this publication reported that Namibia is grappling with a funding shortfall of about N$482 million to shield 1.26 million drought-stricken citizens from a looming hunger crisis.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila during the 9th Session of the Africa Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction Conference held in the capital.

She said of the planned N$1.6 billion drought relief programme, the government is currently facing a funding gap of about N$482 million to reach an additional 373 276 households, which translates into 1.26 million people, or 41% of the country's population.

Water woes

Venaani then took on water scarcity in Ohangwena region, saying it is not simply the result of environmental conditions, but a consequence of neglect.

He added that since independence, the Ohangwena region has been suffering to access clean water.

"For the Popular Democratic Movement, this is unacceptable. We strongly believe that every Namibian, no matter where they live, deserves access to clean, potable water," he said.

His paramount priority is to solve the water crisis in Ohangwena.

He urged people to vote for PDM, because it is the only party led by a caring leader.

"There is no shortage of resources in our country, but there has been a persistent shortage of compassion and responsibility from those in power. This mismanagement of our water resources becomes even more indefensible when we consider the vast Ohangwena Aquifer 2, a natural gift that has the potential to supply safe drinking water to more than 340 000 residents, and to support agriculture across the region," he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Venaani said this aquifer represents hope, yet the government has done little to develop it.

"We have long advocated for the full development of the Ohangwena Aquifer 2, pushing the government to understand and utilise this resource effectively to alleviate the suffering of our people. Under the PDM's leadership, we will prioritise this aquifer and other sustainable water projects, ensuring that regions like Ohangwena never again have to endure such hardship," the politician said.

On healthcare, he promised that if voted into power, they will establish primary healthcare facilities within a 5-kilometre radius of every community.

"Every Namibian should have access to quality healthcare, and we are prepared to make this a reality," he promised.

Venaani further emphasised that the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly elections are about shaping a future where every child in Ohangwena and across Namibia can grow up with access to basic needs.

"To our young people, the PDM is your home. Lend us your votes, not only to make a change in leadership, but to establish meaningful checks and balances that hold leaders accountable," he pleaded.