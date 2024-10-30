Namibia: SOS Children's Village, a Haven for the Namibian Child

It was in 2011 when Enigard Nenghwanya entered the doors of the SOS Children's Village in Khomasdal to seek refuge and comfort, and ultimately have some place to call home.

Now a second-year Namibia University of Science and Technology accounting student, the vicenarian reflects and looks back, appreciating the work of the village as it celebrated 40 years over the weekend.

"I came to the village when I was in grade 2, and looking back, I see just how much it has shaped my life. Growing up there was more than just having a safe place to call home; it was about belonging to a loving family," said Nenghwanya, who lost both his parents at a young age.

He said SOS provided them with caring mothers and dedicated aunties who not only looked after them, but also instilled invaluable life lessons.

"They showed us what it truly means to be supported and loved unconditionally, helping us build a solid foundation for our futures. I was at the village for 13 years before I found my feet and started renting," he said.

SOS Children's Villages have been supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing their parents, in Namibia since 1984.

Nenghwanya said: "Education is a top priority at SOS Children's Village. Every child can learn and grow in a supportive environment. I remember feeling the encouragement from my caregivers and friends, who believed in my potential. We learned the importance of compassion and hard work, developing a strong belief in our futures, no matter our backgrounds."

He said above all, regarding the work of the village, none of this would be possible without the generous support of donors as their assistance is crucial.

"Donors and caregivers create safe spaces where children can thrive, ensuring we have access to education, healthcare and emotional support. Your contributions truly change lives and bring hope to children who need it most," he emotionally echoed.

He said there are still many children in communities who need help.

"Let us continue to stand together, and provide the support they deserve. By investing in these young lives, we are not only changing their futures but also building a brighter community for all."

Nenghwanya has founded Tenfold Investments CC, an accounting and bookkeeping business consultancy that renders pawnshop services (buying and selling second-hand items and secured loans), and real estate (property management).

In a speech read on her behalf at the anniversary, social welfare deputy minister Bernadette Jagger said since its inception in 1984 in Windhoek, followed by the villages in Tsumeb in 1997 and Ondangwa in 2009, SOS Children's Villages in Namibia have been a beacon of hope.

"As we look at the challenges facing our children today, poverty, human trafficking, violence and the perils of growing up without parental care, it is critical that we, as a collective society, address these issues. SOS Children's Villages have created safe havens for children across Namibia and the world, ensuring that no child grows up alone," she said.