Zimbabwe: Minister Shava Opens Uz 2024 Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week

30 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Remember Deketeke

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Ambassador Fredrick Shava on Wednesday morning officially opened the University of Zimbabwe 2024 Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a tour of exhibits Ambassador Shava said such an initiative augments the thrust of the Education 5.0 Heritage-based model.

"This is in line with the Education 5.0 Heritage-based curriculum," he said.

"When the students leave this university, they must have two possibilities. Either a service or a product. So, in this particular way, they are being taught to produce services.

"And in some cases, they are being taught to be able to produce products which they will take into society."

Meanwhile, Minister Shava also officially opened the UZ Applied Psychology Clinic whose mandate is to tackle mental health which is affecting most youths.

