Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Commends African Governments for Pulling Together to Deal With Climate Change

30 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has commended African Governments for working collectively to devise response mechanisms to alleviate the climate crisis.

He was speaking during the official opening of the Climate and Health Africa Conference in Harare on Wednesday.

He said the effort was championing the establishment of the one health concept in Zimbabwe seeking to integrate and optimise human, animal, and ecosystem health.

"The Government of Zimbabwe, under the visionary leadership of the President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa is working towards the establishment of a National Public Health Institute," he said.

"The institute will strengthen coordination of one health and climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

"It is gratifying to know that this approach will no doubt provide an enabling environment for all stakeholders on climate health to shy away from the traditional silo implementation approach that often leads to duplication of roles and operational inefficiencies."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.