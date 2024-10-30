Gaborone — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged all eligible voters in the Republic of Botswana to exercise their constitutional rights by turning out to vote peacefully on election day, which is scheduled to take place today.

President Samia who is the Chairperson of the SADC organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation also called upon all political actors and their supporters to act responsibly and peacefully during and after the election day.

"On behalf of all SADC Member States and indeed my own behalf, I solemnly wish the people of Botswana successful and peacefull elections" she said in a statement.

She said the SADC has deployed its Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Botswana to observe the country's pre-election phase, polling day and the post-election processes, to determine the nation's adherence to the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Election (2021).

President Samia said the principles and guidelines promote regular, free and fair, transparent, credible and peaceful democratic elections as key markers of democracy and good governance

"As the Chairperson of the organ of politics, defence and security cooperation, I am pleased to announce that SADC has successfully deployed its observation mission (SEOM) countrywide for the period between October 14 to November 6, this year," reads part of President Samia's statement.

According to President Samia, the deployment is in accordance with the stipulated principles and guidelines. She said Article 8.3 of the respective principles and guidelines mandates SEOM to determine adherence of the member state holding election to its relevant provisions.

The SEOM deployment is specifically crafted to support consolidation of Democracy and Good Governance in all SADC Member States holding General Elections reflective of regular, credible, free, fair, peaceful and transparent electoral processes.

Earlier, President Samia appointed former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda to lead the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) ahead of Botswana's general election, scheduled for today.

Mr. Pinda arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, on Saturday and was welcomed by the Tanzanian Ambassador to Botswana, James Bwana, who resides in South Africa at Sir Seretse Khama International airport.