Malawi: E-Payment Chaos - Vulnerable Children and Elderly Duped Out of Cash As Relatives Exploit System!

In a shocking revelation, vulnerable children and elderly beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer Programme in Thyolo district are falling victim to exploitation amidst the transition to an E-Payment system. During the launch of the 2024 Social Protection Week on October 29, Senior Chief Vumbwe exposed the alarming trend of relatives withdrawing funds from the beneficiaries' mobile accounts without their consent.

"This system has become a double-edged sword," Vumbwe lamented, urging the government to reassess the E-Payment model and consider safer alternatives to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, was present at the event and condemned the abuse of the system, affirming the government's commitment to rectifying these issues.

"We cannot stand by while the very people we aim to support are being compromised," she stated, vowing to ensure that the challenges faced by beneficiaries will be addressed.

With a substantial budget of K900 million allocated for the district, District Commissioner Hudson Chiphanga revealed that over 19,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive K150,000 each through this new system. However, the rising cases of fraud are casting a shadow over the initiative.

Backed by international partners like the German Embassy and World Bank, the government is working to provide essential cash and humanitarian aid to uplift vulnerable households. But as the exploitation continues, the urgent need for reforms has never been clearer.