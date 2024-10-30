Malawi: Sowing the Seeds of Prosperity - Kawale Declares Agriculture Key to Foreign Exchange Boom!

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has underscored the pivotal role of agriculture in generating foreign exchange for Malawi, stating that the government is committed to supporting agricultural activities nationwide to achieve the country's Vision 2063.

Speaking at the Nkondezi Cooperative in Nkhata-Bay on Monday, where 400 households are engaged in a rice production scheme, Kawale highlighted the importance of moving from subsistence farming to commercial practices.

He emphasized that the government's efforts, including the recent purchase of a K56 million advanced rice processing machine funded by the Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM) Project, are aimed at enhancing productivity.

"This machine will process 20 tonnes of rice daily, helping us move towards having locally produced products on the shelves and eventually exporting them, which is crucial for forex generation," Kawale said.

The minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the need for electricity to run the processing machine, revealing that discussions with the Ministry of Energy are underway to address this issue.

He assured that electricity for agricultural activities will be subsidized, and solar equipment will be imported duty-free to support energy access in the sector.

Robins Ndawa, Chairperson of the Nkondezi Cooperative, expressed gratitude for the new equipment, stating it will help produce quality rice that meets market standards.

"This equipment will remove dust and residues from our rice, allowing us to meet the Malawi Bureau of Standards' requirements," Ndawa noted.

Kawale also visited the Lunyagwa Agricultural Research Station in Mzuzu, where he highlighted the importance of research in fostering a vibrant agricultural sector. He acknowledged challenges such as encroachment on land and understaffing at the station, asserting that investment in research is essential for increasing productivity.

"Research is fundamental. We need to identify which crops thrive under specific conditions and how to optimize inputs for better yields," he stated, emphasizing a collaborative approach with surrounding communities to address encroachment issues and enhance agricultural outputs.

Malawi boasts ten agricultural research stations across the country, which are critical for developing high-yield, drought-resistant, and pest-resistant crop varieties. Kawale's vision aims to bolster the agricultural sector as a cornerstone of Malawi's economic growth and foreign exchange generation.