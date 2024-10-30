Kenya: Nairobi Gate Invests Sh903mn in Industrial Park Expansion

Nairobi — Nairobi Gate Industrial Park is investing Sh903 million ($7 million) to expand its capacity by adding 130,000 square feet of modular warehouse units.

The project aims to support Kenya's light manufacturing sectors, including agro-processing and textiles, by providing space for both local and international businesses.

Building on the success of a previous phase launched in November 2023 with a 90 percent occupancy rate, the park now hosts 17 businesses, including eight SEZ enterprises that benefit from customs and tax incentives.

"With this investment, we continue our commitment to the Kenyan market," said Nairobi Gate Managing Director Dean Shillaw.

Located along Nairobi's Eastern Bypass, the 103-acre park has developed 23 percect of its site, offering over 550,000 square feet of logistics facilities and creating 434 permanent jobs.

The park seeks to attract additional foreign direct investment, particularly in bulk infrastructure projects.