Kenya: KPC Upgrades Nairobi-Eldoret Pipeline to Boost Fuel Supply

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has completed an upgrade of the Nairobi-Eldoret pipeline to increase petroleum product transportation and meet growing demand in Kenya's western region.

The second phase of the Line IV project enhances the flow rate of the 14-inch western Kenya pipeline to 515 cubic meters per hour, up from 330 cubic meters per hour.

Initiated in 2022, the project included building a pump station in Ngema with two mainline pumps operating in 1+1 mode, one in use and the other on standby.

KPC Infrastructure General Manager David Muriuki noted that the upgrade will improve fuel availability in the Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret depots, essential hubs for Kenya's exports to Rwanda, Burundi, northern Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, and the DRC.

"With the increased flow rate, KPC is well-positioned to meet western Kenya's demand for petroleum products," Muriuki stated.

Project commissioning engineer James Kimaiyo highlighted that a third phase will further optimize the pipeline, potentially increasing flow to 757 cubic meters per hour.

Plans are also underway to reconfigure Nairobi Terminal (PS21) to operate with two pumps in use and one on standby.

"Completing this project marks a pivotal moment for KPC and Kenya's oil and gas sector. It is also the first time a local contractor has managed the full scope of building a pumping station," added Andrew Birir, Principal Assistant to the Project Engineer.

The first phase of the Line IV project, completed in 2011, included constructing the 14-inch pipeline and installing pumps at Nairobi and Nakuru Terminals with a designed flow rate of 378 cubic meters per hour.